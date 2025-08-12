Thanks to a surprise deal at Best Buy, you can pick up the Galaxy S25 Edge for just $969.99 (was $1219.99) today. This price drop brings the device down to the cheapest upfront price we've seen so far for this brand-new device unlocked.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is for Samsung fans who think the Galaxy S25 Plus is too thick and the Galaxy S25 Ultra is too expensive. The Edge is not only thinner but also more affordable, which makes it a perfect option for anyone wanting a flagship phone that doesn't weigh them down. You can also choose to activate the device on a carrier immediately for an additional $100 off, making it an even better value.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge deal

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: was $1,269.99 now $969.99 at Best Buy Get flagship quality from Samsung but in a thin and lightweight form factor. This specific deal is for the 512GB model, but the 256GB alternative is also discounted. If you're planning on downloading a lot of apps and storing high-resolution videos on the phone, then we highly recommend the larger storage option. Get all this for an upfront saving of $250 or $350 if you activate your device on a carrier immediately.

Our Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge review by Philip Berne said this phone slimmed down his pockets but didn't blow him away. The thinking behind this statement relates not to its performance but to the fact that there are higher-performing Samsung Galaxy phones available.

If your most important requirement is having a thin and lightweight flagship phone, then the S25 Edge delivers perfectly. If you want superior power and battery life, then the Plus or Ultra would fit better.

In short, the reason for buying the Edge over and above the Plus and the Ultra is the super-thin 5.8 mm chassis and 200 MP camera sensor. It's also wrapped in titanium, which is both strong and great-looking. Like the Plus and Ultra, you'll still get the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chipset that ensures excellent performance and battery life.

If you're keen on Samsung but don't like the look of this deal, we have a range of other Samsung phone deals for you to take a look at. You might also like our best cell phone deals page for all the latest options from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more.