The best AT&T phone deals in August 2020: free iPhones, discounts, and more

Getting a new phone is generally not the cheapest endeavor unless its a hand-me-down from a family member or friend. Luckily, AT&T has plenty of deals and discounts that can help you cut the upfront costs and spread out the amount you pay on even the best phones, so it'll feel like a much lighter blow on your wallet.

AT&T deals are especially good if you're adding new lines or switching carriers. With these offers, you can often save hundreds of dollars of the retail price of a new phone, and sometimes you can even get the phone for free. AT&T might not have quite the coverage Verizon does, but with these discounts and the generally cheaper pricing of its plans, your savings can start to add up.

Generally, AT&T deals entail purchasing the phone on an installment plan and getting a data plan at a specific level (like AT&T's Unlimited Starter plan), then AT&T will give you monthly rebates toward the value of the phone. So, to get the maximum value from these deals, you'll want to be ready to stick with AT&T for the long haul - 30 months in fact, at which point you'll have received the full discount.

So, keep those details in mind as we guide you through all the best AT&T phone deals. We'll help you find the best savings on iPhones, Android phones, 5G phones, and even some accessories to go alongside them.



The best AT&T deals available today

iPhone deals

Apple iPhone 11: 50% off with a new line on an unlimited plan

You can snag the iPhone 11 for a hefty discount at AT&T if you're activating a new line on an unlimited plan. AT&T is offering 50% off a new iPhone 11, letting you spend just $11.67 a month instead of the usual $23.34. This will let you split up the price of the phone over 30 months as well, so you won't have to face the major upfront cost of buying unlocked.

Apple iPhone SE (2020): $13.34 $5/month with a new line on an unlimited plan

Apple's new iPhone SE was already an incredibly affordable option for getting a new iPhone, but this deal from AT&T makes it even more affordable. If you buy the iPhone SE on a monthly installment plan and activate a new line of service with an unlimited data plan, you'll be paying just $5 a month for the phone. That's cheaper than most streaming services

Apple iPhone XS: $30 $1/month with a new line on an unlimited plan

The iPhone XS may be slightly older, but you'll find little about it that feels old. Yet AT&T is making is incredibly affordable if you sign up for a new line with an unlimited plan. You can get the iPhone XS for just $1 a month on a 30-month installment plan

Android deals

Samsung Galaxy S20: $33.34 $5/month with a trade-in and a new line or upgrade on unlimited

AT&T is offering many ways to save on the Galaxy S20. You'd normally be looking at an installment fee of $33, but you can cut that down to just $10/month if you're switching to AT&T, adding a new line, or upgrading a line on an unlimited plan. If you have an eligible trade-in device, you can drop that down to $5/month.

Google Pixel 4: $32 $10/month with a new line on unlimited

Want one of the best camera phones ever released? Then don't miss the Pixel 4. AT&T is making it much easier to afford with a discount to bring the price of the 128GB model down to $10/month or the 64GB model down to $5/month. You just need to get a new line on an unlimited plan when you purchase the phone an AT&T's installment plan.

LG Velvet: $20 $10/month when you get a new line on an unlimited plan

The LG Velvet is already an affordable 5G phone, but this deal will bring the price down to just $10/month. All you need to do is sign up for a new line on one of AT&T's unlimited plans and purchase the phone on an installment plan. Then you'll get to spread out the cost of the phone over 30 months at the discounted rate.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: $1,000 off on a new unlimited plan with an eligible trade-in

If you want the hot, new thing, then you want the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. But this phone comes at a high price. Fortunately, AT&T will give you up to $1,000 off the price if you're switching from another carrier, adding a new line, or upgrading an existing line onto an unlimited plan. You'll also need an eligible trade-in device, but with the new Note 20 Ultra, you won't want that old phone anymore.

Free phone deals

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: free when you switch with an eligible trade-in

The iPhone 11 Pro gets a lot more affordable if you're a new customer switching to AT&T. You can save up to $1,000 (the full price) on the iPhone 11 Pro by switching to AT&T, porting your old number in, and trading in an eligible phone. You'll need to get an eligible plan and purchase the device on an installment plan, but then the phone is all yours.

Samsung Galaxy A71: free with a new unlimited line and an eligible trade-in

Want an affordable entry into 5G? Well, you can't beat free. The Galaxy A71 is one of Samsung's cheaper 5G devices, and AT&T has it available on an installment plan for just $5/month when you sign up for an unlimited data plan. But, if you have an eligible trade-in, AT&T will drop the price to the low, low price of $0.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: $1,000 off (free) with a new line on an unlimited plan and an eligible trade-in

AT&T might not be highlighting this fact, but getting $1,000 off a $1,000 phone makes it free. And that's just what you can get with this deal on the Galaxy Note 20. If you have an eligible trade-in and you're switching carriers, adding a line, or upgrade a line to an unlimited plan, you can save $1,000 off the price of the Galaxy Note 20, making it completely free. There's even a $100 Samsung credit for pre-orders.

Plan deals and discounts

AT&T Unlimited data plan: $35/month/line with you add four lines

Phone service is better together, and AT&T makes it easy to get an affordable unlimited plan when you have an account with multiple users. If you put four lines on an unlimited plan, you can pay just $35 per line. Getting the same plan alone would cost $65 per month. These plans also include access to 5G with compatible devices.View Deal

AT&T Unlimited data: key worker and military discounts

Teachers, healthcare workers, military personnel, veterans, and first responders can save an additional $8 per line with AT&T's special discounts.View Deal

AT&T Signature program: check your eligibility

If you're an employee at an eligible company or student of an eligible school or college you may be entitled to AT&T's Signature program. Benefits include service discounts, discounts on phones and accessories, and even waived activation fees.

Accessory deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $225 at AT&T

It's rare to find an outright discount on an Apple product, but AT&T has a sale going on for a limited time on the AirPods Pro. You can snag one of the most popular wireless earbuds for 10% off with this discount. If you just picked up a new iPhone from AT&T, there are few earbuds better to pair with it than the AirPods Pro.View Deal

Apple Watch: buy one Apple watch and get up to $200 off a second

All Apple watch purchases are eligible for a buy one, get a discount offer right now over at AT&T. This is a great option if you were thinking up another Apple Watch for a friend or loved one, though note, this discount is only available with a new wireless plan and installments.

AT&T Fast Charge Wireless Charging Car Dock: $59 $47.20 at AT&T

AT&T's wireless charging car dock can save you on your morning commute if you forgot to charge your phone the night before. It offers fast charging up to 10W while conveniently holding your phone, so you can keep your hands on the wheel. The dock comes bundled with a 1.5-meter USB-C cable, and it clips conveniently into your car's air vents.View Deal

Tylt Shield Wireless Charging Pad Bundle: $49.99 $39.99 at AT&T

Did you just pick up a couple of phones that support wireless charging? Maybe you got a buy-one-get-one deal. If so, this discount on a Tylt Shield bundle may come in handy. With it, you get a pair of 10W wireless charging pads to let you easily charge your new phones. USB-C cables are also included for convenient use with your phone's wall charger.View Deal

If you haven't found the AT&T deals you're looking for this week, feel free to bookmark this page and return next week. Alternatively, check out our Verizon deals page for all the latest offers on AT&T's main competitor.