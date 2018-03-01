The best iPhone deals in March 2018

2017 was a big year for the iPhone. Marking the 10th anniversary of the original iPhone, we were treated to not one, not two, but three new iPhones this year. As well as the usual annual iterative updates of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X became Apple's biggest, flashiest, fastest and, yes, priciest iPhone ever made.

But now it's 2018, and you've come to the right place if you're looking to track down the very best deals on these new iPhones. TechRadar's handy price comparison tool allow you to search for the cheapest deals on all current iPhone models. That also includes last year's brilliant iPhone 7 and the bargain basement iPhone SE. Whatever the network, whatever the data you need, we'll help you zero in on the best plan for you.

Unlike other price comparison services, we're completely impartial and we always aim to show you the best iPhone deals out there! The price comparison table above allows you to compare and filter the deals on all of the available iPhone models. You can choose to find the price point that works for you, or you can select which phone you want first and then drill down into the deals. It's up to you!

See also: iPhone X deals | iPhone 8 deals | iPhone 8 Plus deals | iPhone 7 deals | iPhone 6S deals | iPhone SE deals | Best mobile phone deals

Which iPhone is right for you?

You may think this is an easy question to answer. You should just buy the best, newest iPhone...right? We actually think there's a little bit more nuance to it than that, especially as the iPhone X is just so darn expensive. The iPhone 8 is excellent for sure, but it doesn't improve massively on the 7, which is cheaper. And you may prefer the feel (and price tag of the smaller iPhone SE).

So keep reading, and we'll help you decide on the best iPhone for you.

Apple iPhone X

The most exciting iPhone in years

OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 5.8-inch | Resolution: 1125 x 2436 | Memory: 3GB Ram | Weight: 174g | Dimensions: 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7mm |Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 2716mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Even the most hardened Apple fanboy must have been getting at least a little tired at Apple's incremental approach to its iPhone releases.The iPhone X has reinvigorated our excitement with its fresh new features, wireless charging, 5.8-inch display and the end of the home button.

Read more: iPhone X deals

Apple iPhone 8

The usual iterative update - the 7S by another name

OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Memory: 2GB Ram | Weight: 148g | Dimensions: 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm |Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 1821mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

Let's state this first of all - this is the best 4.7-inch iPhone you can buy. But that doesn't prevent us feeling like we should have had more. We like the wireless charging and can't quibble about its performance, but it isn't a massive upgrade on the iPhone 7.

Read more: iPhone 8 deals

Apple iPhone 8 Plus

Genuine improvement on previous iPhone Plus models

OS: iOS 11 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | Memory: 3GB Ram | Weight: 202g | Dimensions: 158.4 x 78.1 x 7.5mm |Storage: 64/256GB | Battery: 2691mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

If the sight of iPhone X deals make you feel a little faint, then use the iPhone 8 Plus as your metaphorical smelling salt. The added wireless charging and premium glass casing make it feel like a proper step up from the iPhone 7 Plus. And it's a brilliant - if over-sized - tool for photos.

Read more: iPhone 8 Plus deals

Apple iPhone 7

Waterproofing. Better battery. Improved camera. A fine upgrade.

OS: iOS 10 | Screen size:4.7-inch | Resolution: 750 x 1334 | Memory: 2GB | Weight: 138g | Dimensions: 138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1mm |Storage: 32/128/256GB | Battery: 1960mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

There's a slightly longer battery life, a better camera, fast innards and protection against water compared to the 6S. However, many of the changes are slight, and the lower priced predecessor, suddenly becomes a very attractive option.

Read more: iPhone 7 deals

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

A modest update, but one that does enough to still excite

OS: iOS 10 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Memory: 3GB | Weight: 188g | Dimensions: 158.2 x 77.9 x 7.3mm | Storage: 32/128/256GB | Battery: 2900mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 7MP

It may not be the upgrade we were hoping for, but the iPhone 7 Plus is still an excellent phone with improved cameras, super slick performance and a handy waterproof, yet familiar design.

Read more: iPhone 7 Plus deals

Apple iPhone 6S

The 2015 edition was and is simply stunning

OS: iOS 9 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 1334 x 750 | Memory: 2GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB | Battery: 1,715mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

It looks very similar to the iPhone 6 below, but it's got a new '3D touch' screen which allows you to do different things depending how hard you press on it, plus a new camera, faster processor and a stronger frame. It's pricey, but as you can see from the iPhone deals table above, it's quite a bit cheaper now than when it first went on sale.

Read more: iPhone 6S deals

iPhone SE

The new iPhone SE is an iPhone 6S in the shape of an iPhone 5S

OS: iOS 9 | Screen size: 4-inch | Resolution: 1136 x 640 | Memory: 2GB | Storage: 16/64GB | Battery: 1,642mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

The iPhone SE is a bit different from what we're used to with iPhone releases. Instead of getting bigger, the new iPhone SE went smaller. It's a 4-inch screen just like the old iPhone 5S. That should please all the people who want a modern iPhone without having to put up with enormous handset sizes.

Read more: iPhone SE deals

iPhone 6S Plus

The big brother to the phone above is beautiful and powerful

OS: iOS 9 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Memory: 2GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB | Battery: 2,750mAh | Rear camera: 12MP | Front camera: 5MP

The iPhone 6S Plus is very similar to the iPhone 6S above but it's bigger and, some would say, better. Some will find the bigger size inconvenient but for iPhone users who have looked on enviously at all those gorgeous Android phablets out there, this is the phone for you. The screen is big enough that you won't be reaching for your iPad as much. There are few reasons to upgrade from an iPhone 6 Plus to this phone, but if you're on an older model and you want the best iPhone with the biggest screen, this is definitively it.

Read more: iPhone 6S Plus deals

Apple iPhone 6

Still a supreme phone and one of our favourite iPhones ever

OS: iOS 8 | Screen size: 4.7-inch | Resolution: 1334 x 750 | Memory: 1GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB |Battery: 1,810mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP | Ranked: #2 in TR's best mobile phones chart

The iPhone 6 still offers the premium experience you've come to expect from Apple and lots more. It's bigger, better, sleeker and faster than the other devices below on this page - and it's not as expensive as you might think. Check out the deals we've found above.

Read more: iPhone 6 deals

iPhone 6 Plus

The biggest iPhone ever is the most visually stunning to date

OS: iOS 8 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1920 x 1080 | Memory: 1GB | Storage: 16/64/128GB | Battery: 2,915mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP | Ranked: #8 in TR's best mobile phones list

If you're looking for something a little bigger but without paying the asking price for a 6S Plus, check out the iPhone 6 Plus. It's the biggest iPhone ever, jointly with the newer model, it's practically an iPad in fact. But with the trend towards larger phones these days, the iPhone 6 Plus is still selling well. It is a little pricey, but if you check out the iPhone deals we've found above you'll see it's not that expensive and certainly cheaper than the 6S Plus!

Read more: iPhone 6 Plus deals

iPhone 5S

The official 'budget' option is still a good phone and available very cheaply

OS: iOS 8 | Screen size: 4-inch | Resolution: 1136 x 640 | Memory: 1GB | Storage: 16/32/64GB | Battery: 1,560mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

2013's flagship iPhone 5S is still very much worth a look, though with the launch of the iPhone SE this phone will soon be phased out. It's no longer in production so when stock is gone, it's gone but in the meantime you can get loads of great deals from all the networks and you don't need to pay an upfront fee either. This is still much better than most other phones out there so if you want the premium iPhone experience but don't want the bigger iPhone 6S or don't want to spend quite that much, check out the iPhone 5S deals above.

Read more: iPhone 5S deals