Today's best iPhone 15 Plus deals: free devices, cheap plans, and more

You'll find all of this week's best iPhone 15 Plus deals rounded up into one page right here. There are some great options today if you're looking to save some cash on this device, which is positioned 'just right' between the entry-level iPhone 15 and the more premium 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

As a quick overview, today's best iPhone 15 Plus deals include some stellar trade-in rebates that could see you save as much as $930 on your device. That's technically enough to cover the entire cost of a 128GB version, although the biggest rebates come via monthly bill credits - usually over the duration of a 24 or 36-month contract. If you want to skip out on the contract, we'd recommend picking up a device via Apple itself, which currently offers a trade-in discount of up to $650.

All in all, there are some great iPhone 15 Plus deals to consider today that can significantly cut your device's cost down to size - and it's well worth upgrading if you're eligible. With a refreshed design, a new Dynamic Island display, and a 48MP camera, the iPhone 15 Plus is a significant step up from the previous model in nearly every way.

You can check out more details on the device at the bottom of the page or head on over to our iPhone 15 Plus review for a full run-down. If you'd like to check out today's promotions on the other devices in the range, check out our main iPhone 15 deals page. Alternatively, visit this week's best iPhone deals to look at the older models.

Today's best iPhone 15 Plus deals

Recent updates

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: up to $930 off with a trade-in and new unlimited line at Verizon

Verizon's opening iPhone 15 Plus deal offers a competitive trade-in rebate of up to $930 off - just enough to cover the entire cost of a 128GB device. By itself, the trade-in here isn't anything new (it's a common promotion) but the thing that makes this particular deal so potent is the criteria that stipulates that those picking up a device on a new unlimited plan can trade in any iPhone in any condition and still be eligible. Those upgrading can also get up to $830 off, which is pretty competitive in its own right. As always, your discount is billed back into your account over a 36-month duration.

Earliest delivery: Sept 29th

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: up to $830 off with a trade-in at AT&T

Another superb option for a carrier trade-in, AT&T currently offers a hefty $830 off in conjunction with an unlimited data plan. This isn't quite enough to get the device 'for free' but it is enough to see you paying just over $2 per month for the device over a 36-month plan duration. Judging by the trade-in options, the criteria for AT&T is also fairly generous, with older generation devices still being eligible for a full saving.

Earliest delivery: Sept 27th

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: up to $650 off with a trade-in at Apple

If you're looking for an unlocked device, buying your iPhone 15 Plus via Apple is currently the only choice. Buying a device outright can be pretty damn pricey but luckily the Apple online store runs its own trade-in program that gets you a relatively good rebate on your device. The current maximum rebate is $650 but that's with an iPhone 14 Pro Max. If you're handing over an iPhone 14 Plus you'll be looking at a saving of $470 if it's in good working condition. Earliest delivery: 7–10 business days

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: up to $830 off with a trade-in at Xfinity Mobile

It's not just the major carriers that are offering great iPhone 15 Plus deals this week - you'll also be able to find fantastic trade-in rebates at Xfinity Mobile. Like with other carriers, the saving here is given as monthly bill credits over 24 months – but Xfinity could be a good option if you're looking to save on your total costs in the long run. On the whole, Xfinity has cheaper plans than the major rivals - including an unlimited data plan for as little as $30 per month. Earliest delivery: Sept 29th

Apple iPhone 15 Plus: up to $930 off with a trade-in at Best Buy

Best Buy is another candidate if you're on the hunt for trade-in-focused iPhone 15 Plus deals at launch. Overall, this retailer doesn't offer anything unique for its promotions but it does match the carriers themselves in regard to maximum discounts. It also carries plenty of stock, which could be useful if you're looking to get your device as quickly as possible (or arrange a local pickup). Earliest delivery: Sept 22nd

iPhone 15 Plus deals: FAQ

Is the iPhone 15 Plus worth upgrading to?

Inherits the A16 Bionic chip and 48MP camera from the 14 Pro

New Dynamic Island display

Refreshed design

USB-C port

With the iPhone 15 Plus, we arguably have a device that finally matches up to its more premium 'Pro' counterparts in the range. Apple has still stuck with its usual formula of trickling down the most premium specs to the standard models, but the upgrades to the iPhone 15 Plus are definitely more significant than with the previous iteration.

For example, not only has the device had a refreshed design - the first significant revision since the iPhone 12 in 2020 - but it also loses the relatively large notch on the display in favor of the new 'Dynamic Island'. With these subtle changes, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus arguably no longer look like last-gen devices.

Internally, the device inherits the excellent A16 Bionic chipset and 48MP camera from the iPhone 14 Pro. While not a huge leap forward in regards to new features, both these specs still hold up great for 2023 and provide more than enough grunt to make the device a joy to use day-to-day.

You do, however, miss out on a few of the headline features from the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max if you go for the 15 Plus. For example, the Pro devices carry a slightly larger camera sensor, and in the case of the Max, a 5x optical zoom. The A17 Bionic Pro chipset inside is also super-charged for gaming performance and AI integration tasks like photo editing, voice transcription, and auto-correct. If performance in those types of tasks is important to you, then it could be worth considering going for one of the more premium devices.

Note that all the latest iPhone 15 devices now also include the ubiquitous USB-C port, which is handy. It's only the Pro models that utilize the quickest USB 3.0 data and charging speeds, however, with the iPhone 15 Plus supporting the older and slower USB 2.0 protocol.