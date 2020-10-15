The best iPhone 12 deals and iPhone 12 Pro deals for pre-order in October 2020

It's official. iPhone 12 deals and iPhone 12 Pro deals are now firmly on their way, and, thanks to Apple's latest press release, we know they're due to go live for preorder on Friday, October 16. That's not too long to wait now, and even better still is we know exactly what iPhone 12 deals are going to be landing tomorrow.

Verizon, AT&T, and even Apple themselves have some stellar introductory iPhone 12 pre-order deals up for grabs tomorrow and we've rounded them up just down below for you to check out. Two devices are being launched - the standard iPhone 12 and the more premium iPhone 12 Pro, both of which are rocking some fantastic features and the price tags we've just about come to expect from Apple's yearly iterations.

While four new iPhones have in fact been announced - the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 12 Mini, the initial wave of pre-orders is on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro only. If you're waiting on the Mini and 12 Pro Max, pre-orders are due to go live on November 6.

Starting at $799, the iPhone 12 is the first Apple device to feature the now fairly common (on android phones anyway) 5G connectivity, which probably goes to explain its $100 upcharge over last year's iPhone 11 launch price. Of course, the internals have also been upgraded, as has the screen, plus it's now rocking much more angular squared-off corners and a new glass back - which Apple claim is tough as nails. The more premium iPhone 12 Pro starts at $999 and boasts a few key upgrades over the standard 12 model. Firstly is the inclusion of the new LiDAR scanner - a feature we've only seen on the recent iPad Pro's so far, plus an upgraded camera system and stainless steel chassis.

Want a full specs breakdown? We've included everything we know and our initial thoughts on whether you should buy the iPhone 12 just down below.

iPhone 12 pre-order deals

Apple iPhone 12 pre-order: $10.37/month with trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's first iPhone 12 pre-order deal will be on a cut-down monthly price, eligible for both new and existing customers with an eligible trade-in, although you'll have to be a new customer to get the best price possible. Existing customers can still get a price as low as $14.95/month however, which is still cheaper than some iPhone 11 prices currently. Note - you'll also need to be purchasing your new iPhone with a new unlimited plan to redeem these deals.

Available: Friday 16 OctoberView Deal

Apple iPhone 12 pre-order: $799 FREE with switch and new unlimited plan at Verizon

Another top iPhone 12 pre-order deal from Verizon comes in the form of this awesome switch promotion, which can bag you a device for absolutely free if you're coming over from a rival carrier. It's a great option, not least because Verizon has the best coverage nationwide and fantastic LTE speeds.

Available: Friday 16 OctoberView Deal

Apple iPhone 12 pre-order: $799 FREE with eligible trade-in and unlimited plan at AT&T

Alternatively, head on over to AT&T to score an amazing iPhone 12 deal that can also put a shiney new device in your hand for absolutely free. Available for both new and existing customers, this trade-in offer is for trade-ins on eligible devices plus iPhone 12's purchased with a new unlimited data plan line.

Available: Friday 16 OctoberView Deal

Apple iPhone 12 pre-order: $999 $629 with eligible trade-in at Apple

Going unlocked? Why not pick up an iPhone 12 pre-order deal straight from Apple itself. It's actually a fantastic and surprisingly cheap option if you've got an old iPhone lying around thanks to their wildly generous trade-in program which can score you a discount even when trading in older devices.

Available: Friday 16 October

View Deal

iPhone 12 deals: what you need to know

iPhone 12: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 6.1-inch Retina (60Hz)| Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | CPU: Apple A14 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 164g |Storage: 64 / 128 / 256GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide| Front camera: 12MP

So, the new iPhone 12 is finally here. But is it worth the money? Eagle-eyed iPhone 12 deals hunters will have noted that the $799 introductory price on the 64GB capacity iPhone 12 is indeed $100 more than the original price on last year's iPhone 11. That upcharge definitely hurts, but luckily for us, it's not just the brand new glass-backed chassis and squared-off aesthetic which is on offer with this new iPhone.

Key upgrades include the brand new Apple A14 chipset, which the company itself claims is 40% faster than the A13 on the previous range. Apple also claims that the new Ceramic Shield glass on the front display and rear panel too is significantly tougher than any glass it's previously used on any iPhone. There's also a new MagSafe charging system that's intended to make wireless charging a lot less finicky - it's essentially an in-built magnet within the phone that'll make your device stick to the pad.

Other upgrades include the new Smart HDR 3 camera tech, which supposedly gives a 27% improvement in low-light performance, and some pivotal screen updates too which give much higher pixel density and brightness over previous iPhone generations. All-in-all, there's some definite hefty improvements under the hood here, although the iPhone 11's new $599 price tag does make it an attractive proposition as well now if you did want to save yourself a bit of cash.

iPhone 12 Pro pre-order deals

Apple iPhone 12 Pro pre-order: $18.70/month with trade-in and new unlimited plan at Verizon

While there's no free iPhone 12 pre-order deal at Verizon on the Pro model this time, new customers can cut down that monthly bill significantly with an eligible trade-in. If you're an existing customer, don't worry you're also entitled to a hefty upgrade discount, albeit on a slightly worse $23.29/month with an eligible trade-in.

Available: Friday 16 OctoberView Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro pre-order: $6.64/month with eligible trade-in at AT&T

For the cheapest monthly price on an iPhone 12 Pro deal, definitely consider AT&T's introductory offer this week which can cut that bill all the way down to $6.64 per month. Eligible for all users with a trade-in and new unlimited plan, this AT&T introductory offer is even cheaper than Verizon's this week.

Available: Friday 16 OctoberView Deal

Apple iPhone 12 Pro pre-order: $999 $629 with eligible trade-in at Apple

And, don't forget Apple's own excellent trade-in deal on the brand new iPhone 12 Pro. Eligible on even much older devices, you can potentially score yourself a price cut of up to $370 off your new device. Not bad, especially if you were going to pair it up with your own choice of pre-paid plan.

Available: Friday 16 OctoberView Deal

iPhone 12 Pro deals: what you need to know

iPhone 12 Pro: specs (Image credit: Apple) OS: iOS 14 | Screen size: 6.1-inch Retina (60Hz)| Resolution: 2532 x 1170 | CPU: Apple A14 | Memory: N/A | Weight: 190g |Storage: 128 / 256 / 512GB | Battery: N/A | Rear camera: 12MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, 12MP telephoto| Front camera: 12MP

The more premium sibling of the two initial 2020 Apple phones, the iPhone 12 Pro, looks to carry on the flagship pedigree of last year's iPhone 11 Pro by offering a few key upgrades for Apple fanatics who want the most cutting-edge tech in their handset.

Retailing at an introductory price of $999 for the 126GB storage variant, the iPhone 12 Pro mainly features a plethora of significant camera upgrades that are sure to please avid photographers the world over. Wider aperture lens', and improved 2x optical zoom, and new sensor-shift image stabilization tech means you're getting the most advanced snapper yet on an Apple device. It's in fact the first phone in the world capable of capturing 4K HDR footage thanks to its native support of Dolby Vision HDR - which you can also edit in on-device too. The inclusion of the new LiDAR scanner too, a feature we've previously only seen on the new iPad Pros, also enables much faster autofocus and better support on augmented reality apps.

The other key difference between the iPhone 12 Pro and the standard iPhone 12 is that the Pro model has a stainless steel frame, as opposed to just aluminum. That, as well as the upgraded camera internals equates to a slightly weightier device, even though it's in fact the same size in-hand. Is that worth the significant upcharge? It's a tough ask in our eyes, but if you're into snapping incredible photos and videos, the iPhone 12 Pro will be on your radar no doubt.

