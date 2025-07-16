Apple is getting ready to unveil some new iPhones

CPU and RAM details of the iPhone 17 have leaked

Not all the rumors we've seen agree on these specs

The handsets should be unveiled in September

It's likely that we're only a couple of months away from the launch of the iPhone 17, and we now have a new leak listing two of the key specs of the base model – though only one is set to be an upgrade from the iPhone 16.

According to analyst Jeff Pu (via 9to5Mac), the standard iPhone 17 will get an upgrade to a new A19 chip, alongside the iPhone 17 Air. Meanwhile the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are going to jump up to the A19 Pro.

That's good news, because Pu had previously predicted that the base-model iPhone 17 would stick with the same A18 chip that currently sits inside the iPhone 16. It's a trick Apple also pulled back in 2022 with the iPhone 14 series.

There's a case to be made that modern-day iPhones are more than fast enough for most users for most tasks, and perhaps sticking with an older chip would mean an iPhone 17 price drop – but it no longer looks like the A18 chip will be reused.

No extra RAM?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Pu now believes a chipset upgrade will happen, he's also reiterated that the standard iPhone 17 will have 8GB of RAM, matching the iPhone 16. All the other models in the series will apparently get bumped up to 12GB.

Previous rumors had suggested the iPhone 17 would join the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max in having more RAM than their predecessors, but this latest report would seem to cast significant doubt on that.

More RAM would mean more thinking room for Apple Intelligence, and it seems strange that the iPhone 17 would stick with 8GB while the iPhone 17 Air gets 12GB. Nothing is official though, until Apple announces these handsets.

Reliable Apple tipster and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has predicted that the iPhone 17 series will get its grand unveiling on Tuesday September 9 or Wednesday September 10, and we will of course keep you posted on any more leaks and rumors before then.