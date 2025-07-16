Another Pokémon Presents teaser has dropped on official channels

It shows Pikachu looking curiously at a DJ set in the background

It's unknown what this could be teasing, perhaps a rhythm game

There's a new Pokémon Presents teaser that's landed on social media, showing off a rather curious visual of Pikachu standing quizzically in front of a set of DJ decks.

The official Japanese Pokémon account posted the teaser to X / Twitter. Roughly translated to English, the post teases: "It seems like Pikachu is preparing something...? Stay tuned for more updates!"

The next Pokémon Presents presentation is scheduled to air on July 22, at 6am PDT / 8am CT / 1pm BST / 2pm CEST. You'll be able to watch it live on the official Pokémon YouTube and Twitch channels at the time of airing.

So back to the teaser in question. As an enjoyer of rhythm games, encompassing everything from PaRappa the Rapper and Rez to Guitar Hero and Rift of the NecroDancer, that's naturally where my brain takes me. And I don't think it's controversial to say a Pokémon rhythm game would be a good idea, given the sheer amount of top tunes throughout the series.

I'm keeping my expectations in check, though, as Pokémon Presents showcases rarely deliver anything beyond mobile game updates and mild disappointment. The image could instead be teasing a new music-related app, an update for an existing or upcoming Pokémon title, or perhaps even a real-world event.

Otherwise, I'm also hoping to see updates on Pokémon Legends Z-A, releasing for Switch and Switch 2 on October 16. More information on the upcoming Pokémon Champions would be welcome, too.

And as ever, I'll be praying for the first three Pokémon generations to show up on Nintendo Switch Online, though that's usually about as likely as catching a shiny Manaphy.

