A new Samsung user survey has appeared

It hints at MagSafe-style charging for future Galaxy phones

Devices that only charge wirelessly are also mentioned

The best Android phones all support wireless charging of course, but they don't yet have the MagSafe-style magnetic 'snap' functionality for chargers and accessories you get with iPhones – and that's something which Samsung could be planning on changing.

An official Samsung survey sent out to users and spotted by SammyGuru asks some interesting questions: how helpful would Magsafe-style charging be to you, and would you mind extra phone thickness if it meant magnets could be fitted inside? (If you didn't get the survey you can have your say by letting us know what you think in the comments below this article.)

There's also a mention of "only wireless charging" being supported – suggesting that Samsung is considering eventually doing away with wired charging on its Galaxy phones, at least for some of the models in its range.

Of course, none of this proves anything or guarantees any future features – it's just a user survey – but it's an intriguing indication of what Samsung executives are considering when it comes to charging options on handsets like the Galaxy S25.

Coming soon

The Samsung Galaxy S25 (Image credit: Samsung)

The top-end Android phones on the market at the moment make use of Qi2 wireless charging, as indeed do the best iPhones. While Qi2 actually does support magnetic snapping, Android manufacturers have yet to implement that part of the standard.

There is a trade-off to be made, as indicated by Samsung's survey. Fitting magnets in a phone to support MagSafe-style features can add thickness and weight to a device, as well as upping the cost – which is perhaps why Apple didn't add MagSafe to the iPhone 16e.

Samsung might not be the only Android phone maker to flick the switch on this extra Qi2 feature, as Apple has done. Google is rumored to be introducing its own version of MagSafe to the Pixel 10 series, complete with some 'Pixelsnap' accessories.

As for Samsung, we've not seen any wireless or wired charging changes in the newly unveiled Galaxy Z Fold 7 or Galaxy Z Flip 7 – so if it does decide to launch its own take on MagSafe, it might show up first in the Samsung Galaxy S26 next year.