There might not be a Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, with the S26 Edge taking its place

Screen sizes for the Galaxy S26 series have also leaked

The S26 could have a marginally larger screen than the S25, while there will reportedly be no real change for the other two models

It has been an unusual year for Samsung phones, as the company has launched more premium models than normal. Recently there was the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE – which is the first time we’ve seen an ‘FE’ foldable, and before that there was the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge – a slimmer alternative to the rest of the S25 series.

Next year further changes could be coming, but in contrast to this year, the company might be reducing the selection of phones it makes.

According to a report on South Korean site The Elec (via Phone Arena), there won’t be a Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge taking its place.

While we’d take this with a pinch of salt, it’s a believable claim, since the Galaxy S25 Edge is already similar in some ways to the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus – it has the same screen size and chipset for example, just in a slimmer shell and with one less camera. So there’s arguably not much need for both.

This would also bring the Samsung Galaxy S26 series more in line with what we’re expecting from the iPhone 17 series, as Apple is reportedly set to launch an iPhone 17 Air rather than an iPhone 17 Plus. There’s logic in Samsung mirroring Apple like this, since it ensures there are Samsung alternatives to all of Apple’s handsets.

Similar screen sizes

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The same report also detailed possible screen sizes for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, but the listed sizes are similar to the current models, with the Samsung Galaxy S26 itself apparently having a 6.27-inch screen, the S26 Edge said to have a 6.66-inch one, and the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra supposedly having a 6.89-inch one.

For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch screen, the Galaxy S25 Edge has a 6.7-inch one, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has a 6.9-inch display. In practice, if this leak is right we expect Samsung will still market the S26 Plus and S26 Ultra as having 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch screens respectively anyway, with the base model possibly being rounded up to 6.3 inches.

Some people may be disappointed if the screen sizes don’t increase much, but we’d argue they’re already at the sweet spot – and if you do want a bigger display, there’s always the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

But the Samsung Galaxy S26 series probably won’t launch until early 2026, so with a long time left to wait, we also wouldn’t be surprised if some of these early rumors end up being wrong.