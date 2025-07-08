Another Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leak has emerged

The mid-range phone is set to get a better OLED screen

We might see this handset launched in September

So far, we haven't heard much about a successor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE that launched in September 2024, but a fresh leak suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE could bring a pretty significant display upgrade with it.

According to ZDNet in South Korea (via GSMArena), the Galaxy S25 FE is getting an upgraded, flexible OLED screen that should usher in some improvements over the rigid OLED display used in the Galaxy S24 FE.

Being 'flexible' doesn't mean the screen can bend, but the tech does enable thinner screens and smaller bezels, which should turn the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE into a phone that looks and feels more premium than the one that came before it.

It also costs more, as you might expect – a price increase that may be passed on to customers. As you'll see from our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review, the price for that phone started at $649.99 / £649 / AU$1,099 when it launched.

Cameras and processors

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE rear cameras (Image credit: Future)

If you're new to the FE (or Fan Edition) models, they're typically reworkings of the flagship phones that trade some specs, materials, and features for a lower price. That should be the case again when the Galaxy S25 FE launches.

A couple of months ago, we got a leak regarding the cameras on this phone, and it sounds as though only the selfie camera will be updated to 12MP from 10MP. The rear 50MP + 12MP + 8MP camera module is apparently going to be the same.

That would be somewhat disappointing, but we would hope that the Galaxy S25 FE gets a processor bump at least, so it'll be a little faster than its predecessor, even if the quality of the photos and videos it captures remains pretty much unchanged.

Before we get to the Galaxy S25 FE, which should land sometime in September, we've got the next Samsung Unpacked event happening tomorrow, July 9, where we should see the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Watch 8.