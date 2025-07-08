Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leak hints at a big display upgrade for the mid-ranger
More value for your money
- Another Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leak has emerged
- The mid-range phone is set to get a better OLED screen
- We might see this handset launched in September
So far, we haven't heard much about a successor to the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE that launched in September 2024, but a fresh leak suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE could bring a pretty significant display upgrade with it.
According to ZDNet in South Korea (via GSMArena), the Galaxy S25 FE is getting an upgraded, flexible OLED screen that should usher in some improvements over the rigid OLED display used in the Galaxy S24 FE.
Being 'flexible' doesn't mean the screen can bend, but the tech does enable thinner screens and smaller bezels, which should turn the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE into a phone that looks and feels more premium than the one that came before it.
It also costs more, as you might expect – a price increase that may be passed on to customers. As you'll see from our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review, the price for that phone started at $649.99 / £649 / AU$1,099 when it launched.
Cameras and processors
If you're new to the FE (or Fan Edition) models, they're typically reworkings of the flagship phones that trade some specs, materials, and features for a lower price. That should be the case again when the Galaxy S25 FE launches.
A couple of months ago, we got a leak regarding the cameras on this phone, and it sounds as though only the selfie camera will be updated to 12MP from 10MP. The rear 50MP + 12MP + 8MP camera module is apparently going to be the same.
That would be somewhat disappointing, but we would hope that the Galaxy S25 FE gets a processor bump at least, so it'll be a little faster than its predecessor, even if the quality of the photos and videos it captures remains pretty much unchanged.
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Before we get to the Galaxy S25 FE, which should land sometime in September, we've got the next Samsung Unpacked event happening tomorrow, July 9, where we should see the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Watch 8.
You might also like
Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.