The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leak may have revealed two key upgrades for the phone

More details of the Galaxy S25 FE have emerged

The screen and battery could get a boost

We might see a launch sometime during September

We're still forming our early impressions of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, the Galaxy Z Flip 7, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, but more Samsung phones are on the way – and the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is the subject of the latest leak to appear online.

According to a report from TechManiacs (via GSMArena), the Galaxy S25 FE will come with a Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) screen – essentially meaning it's able to adjust its refresh rate depending on what's on the display.

It's useful for reducing the refresh rate and improving battery life if an always-on display is enabled, for example, when the phone is locked: while the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE supports an always-on display mode, it doesn't use LTPO technology, so on the new model the impact on battery shouldn't be as great.

You'll see LTPO screens on top-end phones such as the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S25, and it's perhaps an indication that the Galaxy S25 FE will be a more premium offering than its predecessors have been.

Battery upgrade

(Image credit: Future)

The other key component upgrade mentioned by TechManiacs is the battery. The capacity is apparently being boosted from 4,700 mAh to 4,900 mAh, while the wired charging rate is set to go up from 25W to 45W.

These would all be welcome upgrades of course, though nothing is certain until Samsung makes this phone official. As with previous FE ('Fan Edition') phones, it's expected to sit somewhere between the flagship and the budget categories.

Other rumors have suggested that the Galaxy S25 FE screen will be thinner and have smaller bezels, while it could well be powered by an Exynos 2400 chip. In the camera department though, the rear cameras could be the same as those on the Galaxy S24 FE. This is all backed up by the latest leak as well.

It's still not clear when we might see the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE – although the indicators are that it's on the way. The Galaxy S24 FE was introduced in September 2024, so its successor may well show up in September 2025.