The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could launch with an Exynos chip - and it might be here sooner than expected

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has barely been out for a month, but we’re already hearing the first murmurs about its follow up – ostensibly named the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE.

These first rumors concern the chipset the phone will ship with, potentially marking another chapter in Samsung’s long struggle to implement its own Exynos chipset across its smartphone lineup.

According to a post on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Jukanlosreve, the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could come equipped with Samsung’s proprietary Exynos 2400 chipset.

This apparently follows failed negotiations between Samsung and MediaTek, which first aimed to equip the Samsung Galaxy S25 series with a MediaTek Dimensity-series chipset, before shifting focus to the S25 FE.

This corroborates an earlier post from notable phone tipster Ice Universe (via Wccftech), who recently suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, rather than the Exynos 2500 or Dimensity 9400.

Some comments on Jukanlosreve’s post ask why the Galaxy S25 FE would receive the Exynos 2400 rather than the rumored flagship Exynos 2500 chipset. In response, Jukanlosreve suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE will launch in April 2025 to directly challenge the rumored iPhone SE 4, which we expect will launch in early 2025 also.

This would apparently preclude the S25 FE from using the Exynos 2500, which Jukanlosreve implies could debut with the Galaxy Z Flip 7, rumored to launch in summer 2025.

This is in contrast to the usual fall release schedule of the Galaxy S FE series, not to mention very close to the release of the latest model – in fact, we’ve only just published our Samsung Galaxy S24 FE review.

We’d suggest taking this part of the rumor with a particularly large pinch of salt for the time being, as Samsung very rarely changes its release schedules and doesn’t tend to time releases in sync with competitors.

And the rest of these rumors – though a touch more substantial – are all totally unofficial at the moment, so be sure to keep up with our Samsung coverage and phones coverage for the latest official updates as we hear them.