OnePlus 13 teaser reveals next-generation Android display that works while wearing gloves

It’s official: the OnePlus 13 is on the way, with the first units expected to ship in China on Thursday, October 31. There’s no global release schedule yet, but we think the OnePlus 13 is likely to launch worldwide early next year.

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has shared display specs for the OnePlus 13 that hint at some major improvements over the current best OnePlus phone, the OnePlus 12.

The details were shared via a handful of Weibo posts on OnePlus’ official account, which also included images of the new phone. The posts say that the OnePlus 13 will make use of the latest Oriental X2 display from display manufacturer BOE, with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support for high dynamic range video.

As GSMArena reports, the posts say this display also adds something called “Rain Touch 2.0”, which makes it easier to use the phone in the rain, and a gaming mode to improve responsiveness.

The OnePlus 13 will also be usable while wearing gloves thanks to the "glove touch" feature built into the display.

As for eye care, the BOE Oriental X2 supports full brightness DC dimming – which reduces flickering by adjusting brightness through current supply to pixels instead of rapidly turning pixels on and off. The OnePlus 12 supports DC dimming down to 30% brightness, so this is a step forward.

These official posts arrive just days before the OnePlus 13 launches, but we still have some unanswered questions about the phone’s display.

There’s no official confirmation on whether the phone will use a quad-curved display, as previous leaks suggested – other rumors have pointed to the phone having a much brighter display than its predecessor.

Thankfully, we only need to wait a few more days to get full confirmation of the OnePlus 13 specs following the official launch. And once we can get our hands on the OnePlus 13 ourselves, we’ll be sure to put it through our rigorous testing process – as we did for our OnePlus 12 review.

Until then, be sure to keep up with our OnePlus coverage and phones coverage for the latest updates.