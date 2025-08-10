The Google Pixel 9a launched back in April, and I've just spotted the biggest price cut on the phone yet ahead of the launch of the latest Pixel 10 range. That means you can snap up the Google Pixel 9a at Amazon for $399 (was $499) - with this $100 discount bringing it down to the lowest price I've ever seen it.

This is one of the best deals yet on the budget smartphone ahead of the upcoming launch of the Pixel 10 lineup. If you'd prefer to wait for Google's flagship alternative, then we have all the latest leaked details on the price, features, and design of the Pixel 10. Need a phone right now? I'd suggest the Pixel 9a while it's still priced so low.

Today's best Pixel 9a deal

Google Pixel 9a: was £499 now £399 at Amazon With the Pixel 10 on its way, we're beginning to see some fantastic money-off deals on the Pixel 9a. Its bold design, powerful processor, and slew of AI features make it one of the best budget smartphones Google has ever released. Get it now for a record-low price after this $100 discount on Amazon.

Our reviewer, Philip Berne, gave this handset three out of five stars in his Pixel 9a review. That may seem like an average score, but you have to read the full review before you dismiss this very capable smartphone.

Most of the negative comments relate to the phone's aesthetics and the image generator tool. The first is a little more subjective, while the latter is unlikely to be a regularly used tool by most.

If you can set those issues aside, the Pixel 9a has a lot to like for the price. You get excellent cameras that deliver pro-level results, especially in the area of macro photography. Additionally, Gemini continues to integrate seamlessly into several different apps, including Gmail. These AI tools speed up workflows and generally make life a lot easier.

Take a look at our guide to the five biggest upgrades in the Google Pixel 9a to find out more about this promising phone. We highlight the bigger battery, the more powerful chip, the "best-in-class" camera, and the new AI features.

If this deal isn't for you, then there are many other phone deals around at the moment. You might also want to take a look at the slightly older Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro deals that are also available if you'd prefer a more premium device.