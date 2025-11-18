Jump to:

Looking for powerful Web Hosting software? Cloudways could be your answer this Black Friday

Get 50% off with 50 free migrations this sale season

Cloudways home page in 2025
For Black Friday, we've seen some of the best web hosting platforms go on sale, and the latest to join this list is Cloudways - with a 50% discount for 3 months as well as 50 free migrations.

Cloudways offers a user-friendly interface with easy management through an intuitive control panel - earning 4 stars out of 5 in our full review (which you can read here).

Cloudways Micro
Cloudways Micro: was $14 now $7 at Cloudways

This is the smallest plan on offer, and it comes with 1GB of RAM, 1 vCPU, and 25GB of NVMe storage. You also get 1TB of transfer bandwidth, and, as with all of these plans, 5 free AI Copilot credits to help you develop your sites. Cloudways recommends this plan for personal blogs and websites - so if you have a creative project you want to share with the world - this is a great place to start!

Cloudways Small
Cloudways Small : was $28 now $14 at Cloudways

For the next offer, the small plan gives 2GB of RAM, as well as 2TB if transfer bandwidth, and 50GB of NVMe storage. This plan is perfect for SMEs with growing traffic as they develop.

Cloudways Medium
Cloudways Medium: was $54 now $27 at Cloudways

The medium package cines with a handy 4Gb of RAM (yes, there is a pattern here!), but this time with 2 vCPUs, 80GB of NVMe storage, and 4TB of transfer bandwidth. This one, Cloudways recommends for businesses that need to meet a higher demands and support more traffic.

Cloudways Large
Cloudways Large: was $99 now $49 at Cloudways

Finally, the biggest plan, which Cloudways recommends for e-com companies with more resource intensive apps . This plan offers 8GB of RAM, 5TB of transfer bandwidth, 4 vCPUs, and a huge 160GB of NVMe storage.

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

