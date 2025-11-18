Looking for powerful Web Hosting software? Cloudways could be your answer this Black Friday

For Black Friday, we've seen some of the best web hosting platforms go on sale, and the latest to join this list is Cloudways - with a 50% discount for 3 months as well as 50 free migrations.

Cloudways offers a user-friendly interface with easy management through an intuitive control panel - earning 4 stars out of 5 in our full review (which you can read here).

Cloudways gives you the flexibility to host WordPress, Laravel, Magento, or PHP apps - with unlimited apps per server, and fully managed with control.

There are four plans on sale, ranging in size from Micro to Large - although each plan comes with unlimited visits and unlimited websites - so you can build your vision for less.

Each plan comes with NVMe storage, so your sites will be equipped to handle as much traffic as your site can get!

Although Black Friday isn't until November 28 this year - the deals are coming early across the board. If you want to take some time to browse, then check out our best Black Friday Web Hosting deals hub page for our round up!

Today's top Cloudways Web Hosting deals

Save 50% Cloudways Micro: was $14 now $7 at Cloudways This is the smallest plan on offer, and it comes with 1GB of RAM, 1 vCPU, and 25GB of NVMe storage. You also get 1TB of transfer bandwidth, and, as with all of these plans, 5 free AI Copilot credits to help you develop your sites. Cloudways recommends this plan for personal blogs and websites - so if you have a creative project you want to share with the world - this is a great place to start!

Save 50% Cloudways Small : was $28 now $14 at Cloudways For the next offer, the small plan gives 2GB of RAM, as well as 2TB if transfer bandwidth, and 50GB of NVMe storage. This plan is perfect for SMEs with growing traffic as they develop.

Save 50% Cloudways Medium: was $54 now $27 at Cloudways The medium package cines with a handy 4Gb of RAM (yes, there is a pattern here!), but this time with 2 vCPUs, 80GB of NVMe storage, and 4TB of transfer bandwidth. This one, Cloudways recommends for businesses that need to meet a higher demands and support more traffic.