New managed web hosting service brings flat-rate node.js pricing

Predicable pricing comes for hosting web apps

Easily upload apps from GitHub in our testing

Spend less time managing and more time building apps

Hostinger, one of the best web hosting providers, is lowering the barrier for entry and providing predictable pricing for web apps - with new support for node.js in shared hosting plans. Traditionally, if you wanted to host a web app you’d need to use a VPS server or a platform that doesn’t have a flat-fee pricing structure leading to higher management costs and surprising bills.

Support rolled out for up to 10 node.js web apps on Cloud Startup plans in early December and then up to 5 node.js web apps on the Business hosting plan. To host an app you can manually upload files or upload them directly from GitHub with just a few clicks in the web hosting panel.

This way, users don’t need to manage server configuration, such as installing and updating dependencies or setting up reverse proxies. Integration with GitHub also enables users to automatically redeploy when new commits are actioned. In a quick test, I uploaded a web app from GitHub - and within minutes it worked without issues, and with zero configuration needed.

(Image credit: Future)

The new functionality comes at a time when modern developers and amateur coders are using 'vibe coding' to build and deploy faster. AI tools and platforms such as Cursor, Lovable, and Bolt often default to using JavaScript, and Node.js as the language of choice and use a serverless infrastructure that can result in unexpected fees when apps get a spike in traffic.

Up to now, shared servers have been built around websites that use PHP (which is what WordPress uses). PHP sites can sit idle on a server while not being used, allowing for a single server to host multiple sites, allocating resources to specific sites that have more traffic that others. Node.js requires a site to be using RAM all the time. Hostinger’s offering manages all of these processes so users don’t have to.

In addition, PHP sites sit behind a web server like Apache, or Nginx, that lets traffic through specific ports. Node.js requires a different system that makes hosting multiple sites more complex while also needing more flexibility with server versions. An issue that, until now, has prevented hosts from providing predictable pricing and easy to use hosting for web applications.

Support for Node.js hosting, along with other leading advances in hosting such as Kodee and Hostinger Horizons, is why I continue to recommend Hostinger as one of the best web hosting companies. Whether you want a value-for money, VPS server with an AI management tool, AI website building tools, or simple hosting for WordPress or web apps - Hostinger has a solution.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors