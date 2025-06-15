Meet VPS Kodee: your new AI sysadmin

Manage VPS servers using natural language commands

Works in over 50+ languages

Supported across the entire Hostinger ecosystem

It always puzzled me why Hostinger, one of the best web hosting providers, didn't offer managed VPS hosting.

I rank Hostinger as a top web hosting provider across many categories including best VPS hosting, best WordPress hosting, and best cloud hosting - clearly, Hostinger knows how to put together excellent hosting packages.

So, why not offer managed VPS hosting to beginners stepping up from shared hosting into VPS?

Hostinger has been planning something better

Meet VPS Kodee, an AI assistant powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

While this isn't a complete replacement of some requirements of managed servers it does bridge that gap between beginner shared hosting and more complex VPS hosting.

"Our vision is to make VPS self-management radically simpler for everyone," Valentinas Čirba, Head of VPS at Hostinger told TechRadar Pro in an exclusive comment.

"With Kodee powered by MCP, users no longer need to learn complex commands – just chat naturally, and the AI takes care of the rest.”

Kodee can handle complex server tasks 24/7 in multiple languages, and can be using for over 200 operations including setting up firewalls, creating snapshots, troubleshooting SSH, and scanning for malware.

Kodee is integrated directed into hPanel, and throughout Hostinger's infrastructure by using MCP, an open source standard that provides context to AI.

No need to worry

There is a lot of fear over the integration of AI into workflows but Hostinger says Kodee cannot and will not execute risky actions like a complete reinstall, changing OS templates, or restoring templates. If you need to do something like that, Kodee will guide you through the steps.

While the biggest benefits can be seen with VPS hosting, Kodee can also also help with website building, managed hosting for WordPress, and support in general.

Before this upgrade to Kodee, I spent one hour with Hostinger and found Kodee really helpful - and Hostinger data claims the tool resolved over half of issues via live chat, with that amount expected to grow as it rolls out further.

AI is central to Hostinger’s business

Kodee is not the only AI tool recently launched by Hostinger - other new releases include Hostinger Reach, an AI marketing tool, and Hostinger Horizons a no-code AI web app builder.

Hostinger continue to develop the AI website builder that creates professional websites, writes content, creates images, and helps with SEO tasks. Plus, Hostinger's AI WordPress builder.

More product and service support will be released for Kodee in the coming months, so stay tuned for more updates as we see them.

