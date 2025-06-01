Start building your web app from $9.99/mo! No coding required

Web apps used to be restricted to the domain of coding experts who could develop applications from the ground up. Not any more. Thanks to a set of Hostinger features, anyone can build apps simply by chatting to a dedicated AI tool.

Hostinger are also running a cracking deal, which means you can start building your web app from $9.99/mo and get an extra 10% off with our exclusive code. Add 'TRUS10HORIZONS' at checkout to get the double discount.

Create and launch web apps without writing any code. Build by chatting with the AI and go live with one click. Sounds too good to be true? Try Hostinger Horizons for free for 7 days and discover the new and effortless way to launch web apps.

If you'd like to explore other ways of saving at Hostinger, including domain registration and web hosting, then check out our Hostinger coupon codes.

Today's Hostinger web app deal

Start building your web app from $9.99/mo!

EXTRA 10% off with code TRUS10HORIZONS Hostinger Horizons is a no-code web app builder that makes effortless web app creation accessible to all. All it requires is a simple chat with the Hostinger AI tool, and they'll do the rest. Still unsure? Try Horizons for free for 7 days, but make sure you come back for the code when you're ready to go. US only

Why build a web app with Hostinger?

Building a web app couldn't be simpler with Hostinger Horizons. With no coding skills required, you can build your app with no trouble at all. We especially love the ability to add images and sketches to bolster your design instructions. Launch with one click and edit anytime.

Hostinger also offers excellent customer support 24/7. With an experienced team that is always available, you'll know you're in the right hands. They also provide an extensive library of tutorials and quick guides to help you through the process.

Alongside great support and tutorials, you can also rest assured that your website will be secure. Hostinger employs advanced security measures, including the CloudLinux system, that are able to protect your website and data.