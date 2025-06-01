Start building your web app from $9.99/mo! No coding required
And an extra 10% off at Hostinger with our exclusive code
Web apps used to be restricted to the domain of coding experts who could develop applications from the ground up. Not any more. Thanks to a set of Hostinger features, anyone can build apps simply by chatting to a dedicated AI tool.
Hostinger are also running a cracking deal, which means you can start building your web app from $9.99/mo and get an extra 10% off with our exclusive code. Add 'TRUS10HORIZONS' at checkout to get the double discount.
Create and launch web apps without writing any code. Build by chatting with the AI and go live with one click. Sounds too good to be true? Try Hostinger Horizons for free for 7 days and discover the new and effortless way to launch web apps.
If you'd like to explore other ways of saving at Hostinger, including domain registration and web hosting, then check out our Hostinger coupon codes.
Today's Hostinger web app deal
Start building your web app from $9.99/mo!
EXTRA 10% off with code TRUS10HORIZONS
Hostinger Horizons is a no-code web app builder that makes effortless web app creation accessible to all. All it requires is a simple chat with the Hostinger AI tool, and they'll do the rest. Still unsure? Try Horizons for free for 7 days, but make sure you come back for the code when you're ready to go.
US only
Why build a web app with Hostinger?
Building a web app couldn't be simpler with Hostinger Horizons. With no coding skills required, you can build your app with no trouble at all. We especially love the ability to add images and sketches to bolster your design instructions. Launch with one click and edit anytime.
Hostinger also offers excellent customer support 24/7. With an experienced team that is always available, you'll know you're in the right hands. They also provide an extensive library of tutorials and quick guides to help you through the process.
Alongside great support and tutorials, you can also rest assured that your website will be secure. Hostinger employs advanced security measures, including the CloudLinux system, that are able to protect your website and data.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.