An employee used a very bad AI-generated image to advertise graphic designer jobs at Xbox

The image shows a woman writing code that somehow appears on the back of a computer monitor, among other problems

The ad is especially awkward as Microsoft recently completed laying off more than 9,000 people

A post on LinkedIn seeking graphic designers for Xbox is going viral for the irony of terrible AI-generated graphics. Principal Development Lead for Xbox Graphics, Mike Matsel, shared a post announcing the roles, accompanied by what at first glance appears to be an innocuous cartoon of a woman at a workstation typing code. Except the code is on the back of her monitor, and that's just the beginning of the issues with the image.

The fact that Microsoft concluded the latest of several rounds of layoffs, affecting a total of more than 9,000 people, including many in the Xbox division, just a few weeks ago, makes it even more awkward.

(Image credit: LinkedIn/Mike Matsel)

The more you examine the image, the more obvious it becomes that it was (poorly) produced with AI. The computer is unconnected to anything, the desk sort of fades away into nothingness, and the shadows don't make sense. Plus, would Microsoft want a graphic of someone clearly using Apple headphones? Not to mention the fact that, in 2025, you're very unlikely to see someone with the corded iPhone headphones of nearly 20 years ago.

The image does at least sell the idea that Microsoft desperately needs graphic designers, or at least people who know when graphics are very wrong. The dozens of comments on the post emphasize just how annoying many people find the post. A lot are from developers and graphic designers who might otherwise be interested in the positions.

Awkward AI

The fact that this wasn’t just a bad image, but one that undermines the entire point of the job being advertised, is truly mind-boggling. It’s like handing out flyers for a bakery that uses clip art of a melting candle with "bread" written on the attached label.

It's so bizarrely bad that more than a few commenters wondered if it was on purpose. It might be a way to draw attention to the open positions, or, unlikely as this may be, a form of malicious compliance from someone instructed to use AI to announce the open jobs after their colleagues in those positions were recently let go. Or maybe it was the sharpest satire ever seen on LinkedIn.

Those are wildly unlikely theories, but it's telling that they aren't totally impossible. An ad symbolizing everything people are worried about, especially regarding the very artistic jobs being advertised, would be far too blatant to use in a joke. Still, apparently, that's just reality now.

The fact that Microsoft is currently investing billions of dollars in AI only adds to the dissonant reaction. Even if it wasn't formally approved by Microsoft, it still has their Xbox logo on it. Then again, even senior executives can faceplant when discussing and using AI.

Just last week, Executive Producer at Xbox Game Studios Publishing Matt Turnbull suggested that people recently let go could turn to AI chatbots to help get over their emotional distress and find new jobs. He took down the essay encouraging former employees to use AI tools to both find jobs and for "emotional clarity," eventually, but this graphic disaster remains visible to the public, as opposed to the code hiding behind the back of the monitor.