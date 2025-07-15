A quarter of applications now include AI, but enterprises still aren't ready to reap the benefits

Only 2% of enterprises are highly ready for AI, report claims

Fewer than one-third have deployed AI firewalls to date

Another one in three could do with diversifying their AI models

Although more and more applications are getting AI overhauls, new F5 research had claimed only 2% of enterprises are highly ready for AI.

More than one in five (21%) fall into the low-readiness category, and while three-quarters (77%) are considered moderately ready, they continue to face security and governance hurdles.

This comes as one in four applications use AI, with many organizations splitting their AI usage across multiple models including paid models like GPT-4 and open-source models like Llama, Mistral and Gemma.

Enterprises aren't benefitting from the AI they have access to

Although 71% of the State of AI Application Strategy Report respondents said they use AI to enhance security, F5 highlighted ongoing challenges with security and governance. Fewer than one in three (31%) have deployed AI firewalls, and only 24% perform continuous data labelling, potentially increasing risks.

Looking ahead, one in two (47%) say they plan on deploying AI firewalls in the next year. F5 also recommends that enterprises diversify AI models across paid and open-source opens, scale AI usage to operations, analytics and security, and deploy AI-specific protections like firewalls and data governance strategies.

At the moment, it's estimated that two-thirds (65%) use two or more paid models and at least one open-source model, demonstrating considerable room for improvement.

"As AI becomes core to business strategy, readiness requires more than experimentation—it demands security, scalability, and alignment," F5 CPO and CMO John Maddison explained.

The report highlights how enterprises that lack of maturity can stifle growth, introduce operational bottlenecks and present compliance challenges.

"AI is already transforming security operations, but without mature governance and purpose-built protections, enterprises risk amplifying threats," Maddison added.