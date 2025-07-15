Like many, I rarely – if ever – take a walk without my headphones. Specifically, I use the Sony WH-1000XM6 over-ear headphones. Look, I love hearing the sound of birds singing in the morning, but where I live, I’m more accustomed to the chilling screech of gulls. Cutting that out is a must, believe me.

But right now, it’s a bit hot, isn’t it? Indeed, a little too hot for me to wear my Sony cans out and about. See, a 20-minute walk in 30-degree heat is essentially a one-way ticket to sweaty ears-ville – and that’s a place I don’t want to be. So, I decided to swap my beloved Sony over-ears for wireless earbuds this summer, and I’m oh-so grateful that I did!

Now, I never have to worry about my ears overheating when listening to my favorite tunes. And if you’re reading this thinking ‘hmm, maybe I should switch to wireless buds too’, I’ve got some good news: you can get serious quality without spending an arm and a leg.

Yep, I’ve selected three models from our best budget earbuds guide that are affordable, sound good, and fit comfortably, too. Interested? Check out my picks below.

My go-to ultra-cheap choice: JLab Go Pop ANC

(Image credit: Future)

The JLab Go Pop ANC are outrageously good given their minuscule price. Yes, for $29.99 / £29.99, you’re getting solid audio quality, surprisingly effective noise cancellation, and a super-secure fit.

On top of that, they’re small and lightweight, coming in a beautifully compact case. The case also features a retractable USB-C cable, so you won’t need a separate charger to juice up the buds. And that’s something you won’t have to worry about all too often, either – thanks to the buds’ seven-hour battery life with ANC on (and 24 hours total with the charging case).

I was won over by the impact of the Go Pop ANC’s bass, as well as their clear treble output – that's not to mention the fact that you can even adjust EQ to your taste. Sure, you won’t get mind-blowing detail and full-sounding audio here, but these buds are certainly steady sound-wise given their sub-$30/£30 price tag. In all honesty, getting ANC at this cost is already extremely impressive – and if you're looking for an amazing, ultra-cheap option, this is my unequivocal recommendation.

Read our full JLab Go Pop ANC review.

My cheap step-up sound selection: Sony WF-C510

(Image credit: Future)

But maybe you want a little bit of a step-up, sound-wise? Then how about the Sony WF-C510, which punch well above their weight, sonically speaking. These buds deliver clear, high-quality audio, which will keep you hooked for hours on end.

Something we love about these budget buds is that they support Sony’s proprietary DSEE upscaling technology. What this essentially does is refine lower-quality audio files – like those you’ll hear on Spotify – making them sound ‘higher res’. Pair that with pronounced treble, pleasantly forward vocals, and clean bass, and you’re onto a winner with the WF-C510.

OK, these don’t have ANC like the cheaper JLab buds do, but as a result, you’ll get slightly better battery life (from the buds themselves). When you factor in their conveniently small form, attractive looks, and nifty companion app, the Sony WF-C510 are a real bargain.

Read our full Sony WF-C510 review.

My ultimate all-rounder recommendation: Nothing Ear (a)

(Image credit: Future)

Although we have these listed as the ‘best mid-range option’ in our guide to the best wireless earbuds overall, you can often find the five-star rated Nothing Ear (a) with a greatly reduced price now. They were already an awesome value at the point of launch, but I’ve spotted them for $89 / £69 while writing this piece for you all, so make sure you search for a tasty deal!

Anyway, we really can’t say enough good things about the Nothing Ear (a) here at TechRadar. They’re stylish, ANC-equipped wireless buds that have a stem design and a highly compact build. That’s not to mention their incredible, fun, and zealous sound that – like my Sony WH-1000XM6 – even harnesses the power of LDAC to deliver ‘hi-res’ Bluetooth audio.

Sure, the 5.5-hour battery life (with ANC on) isn’t quite top-tier, but otherwise, these buds are way more premium than their price suggests. If you can grab them in that mellow yellow colorway, they’re also sure to stand out from the crowd. And that ANC I mentioned earlier? It works a real treat – we said it creates a “near bubble-of-silence”, pretty high praise, right?

Read our full Nothing Ear (a) review.

The Nothing Ear (a) may be the priciest of these three buds, but they’re also the best – though you can trust each model listed to serve you well this summer.

Will you be purchasing any of these, or do you have some other earbuds you’d recommend for use in this hot weather? Let me know your thoughts in the comments!

