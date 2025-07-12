Last chance: get AirPods Pro 2 at the lowest price ever before Prime Day ends

With less than five hours left for Prime Day 2025, it’s time to take one last look at the deals, see what’s in the cart, and check out if you want to score those sweet, sweet sales. And that countdown is especially important if you have your eyes on exceptionally good deals like Apple’s AirPods Pro 2.

These true wireless earbuds are some of the best around and carry an MSRP of $249.99, but for Prime Day, Amazon’s knocked these well below past discounts and chopped a full $100 off the price. That’s right, AirPods Pro 2 hit $149 and are still available at that record-low price as Prime Day nears it close.

I use my AirPods Pro 2 every day for listening to music, making phone calls, watching videos, and even enjoying podcasts. I’ve also gone through more pairs than I’d like to admit since AirPods first hit the scene.

This is an exceptional deal on a pair of earbuds that have routinely received new features through software updates, a trend that will continue later in 2025. At $149, there’s never been a better time to get AirPods Pro 2.

Prime Day deal: Apple AirPods Pro 2

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $149 at Amazon This is a new record-low price for Apple's elite earbuds, beating the previous best by $4. They deliver superb sound quality, head-tracked spatial audio, a case that's nearly impossible to lose, a hearing aid mode, and numerous other smart features. This is an unbelievably good price for earbuds of this level of quality – and they're smaller and lighter than most high-end rivals, too.

Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are simply great earbuds and make a ton of sense if you're in the broader ecosystem. From the moment you unbox them and flip open the case, these will fast pair with your iPhone, sync with your iCloud, and enable easy usage with any of your Apple devices. That includes the Mac, Apple TV 4K, the Apple Watch, iPads, and even the Apple Vision Pro.

These boast a wide soundstage with excellent audio reproduction and solid bass for a robust listening experience that works for nearly any genre. I especially like classic rock and pop on these as I spin the latest from Bruce Springsteen or Olivia Rodrigo.

AirPods Pro 2 even feature a hearing-aid mode and can, in conjunction with your iPhone or Apple Watch, let you know if you need to turn down the volume to protect your hearing. The onboard microphones do an excellent job of picking up your voice and not the noise around you for clear calls. Battery life is another strong area, and in the case that doubles as a charger for each bud, is loaded with other tech, including FindMy support so you don't end up losing it.

Whether you need a new pair, want a second pair, or have been waiting for the right time to get AirPods Pro 2, there's never been a better time thanks to this sharp 40% discount. Just don't wait too long and get it before Prime Day wraps.

You can read TechRadar's full review of Apple's AirPods Pro 2 here.