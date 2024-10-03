Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour concert special lands on Netflix this month and it’s another reminder that I failed to score tickets to one of this year’s biggest tours

Do you ever get deja vu? Well, if you got tickets to the GUTS World Tour, you’ll be able to experience it all over again soon. Thanks to Netflix, Olivia Rodrigo is releasing her GUTS World Tour concert film this month, bringing her sell-out tour to your screens at home. Being one of the most streamed pop girls of our time, Rodrigo will spill her guts on one of the best streaming services on October 29.

The concert special was filmed at her August 21 show in the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, one of her many sold out dates. Rodrigo has been on the road since she kicked off the GUTS World Tour in Palm Springs in March this year, and now she’s preparing to share the experience with everyone telling Netflix that “(she’s) so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with (her) fans”.

A post shared by Netflix Canada (@netflixca) A photo posted by on

As someone who missed out on landing tickets for the show, many fans in the same situation will be ecstatic to finally be able to witness one of the biggest pop tours of the year. In addition to her above statement, Rodrigo added: “For those of you who didn’t get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house! And to the fans who cheered, screamed, and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!”

Joining forces with production company BLINK, Rodrigo has also enlisted James Merryman – who previously worked on Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, another smash hit concert film that had a theatrical release last year – to direct the special. As for the GUTS World tour concert special, expect to see Rodrigo perform hits such as ‘Driver’s License’ and ‘Get Him Back!’ from her Grammy-nominated albums SOUR (2021) and GUTS (2023) in a 2020s pop-punk spectacle.

Pop girls do it best

This year, music movies have become somewhat of a phenomenon on streaming, especially since Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour landed on Disney Plus following a huge theatrical release. In addition to the likes of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who embarked on two of pop’s biggest tours, other artists are following suit with live concert specials.

Lady Gaga has been another artist who jumped on the hype, releasing her Chromatica Ball concert movie on Max in May – a show I feel very lucky to have experienced in the flesh. And it’s not over just yet, because as well as Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour concert special, Sabrina Carpenter will be spreading the Christmas cheer in her Netflix holiday special this December. God bless the pop girls.

You might also like