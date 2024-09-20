I’m a spooky season fan, but I can’t contain my excitement for Sabrina Carpenter’s Netflix holiday music variety special

Despite Netflix’s Geeked Week 2024 coming to an end, the platform has teased one more big announcement for its December schedule: a holiday variety special hosted by none other than Sabrina Carpenter herself. Since releasing her latest album 'Short n’ Sweet' following the roaring successes of songs 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please', Netflix’s announcement proves that the devil works hard… but Sabrina Carpenter works harder.

Just when I thought the best streaming service couldn’t get better, Netflix revealed A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter yesterday (September 19), which was announced through a short video post. The music variety special will stream exclusively on Netflix on December 6, with Carpenter performing songs from her 2023 Christmas EP Fruitcake as well as covers of popular holiday hits.

@netflix This is really gonna jingle your bells A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter — her first-ever holiday special — features unexpected duets and comedic guests you will not want to miss! Mark your calendars for Dec 6 at 9PM ET/ 6 PM PT ♬ original sound - Netflix

Not only will she be taking the reins on the performance and hosting side of things but Carpenter is set to produce A Nonsense Christmas with OBB Pictures, sharing with Netflix “the holidays have always been so special to me”. There’s no doubt that Sabrina Carpenter will deliver a spectacle of a variety show as Netflix has prepared us to expect guest performers, cameos from familiar faces in comedy, and even “unexpected duets”.

For her first ever holiday special for Netflix, Carpenter seems to be approaching her role as producer with a headstrong focus, indicated by CEO of OBB Media Michael D. Ratner, who says: “Sabrina’s vision to subvert the classic holiday special has been clear since day one”. He also added: “At OBB, we partner with the world’s most captivating artists to reimagine the expected, and we’re proud of the work by our entire team”.

There’s no denying that 2024 has been a wild ride of a year so far for Sabrina Carpenter’s career, which was catapulted with the release of her smash hit 'Espresso' back in April and is still climbing the Spotify charts today. Her new album 'Short n’ Sweet' debuted at number one on the Billboard 200, and will support the majority of the set list on her upcoming 2025 tour.

