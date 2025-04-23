'It's like returning to the scene of a crime': Wednesday season 2 release schedule confirmed in creepy first trailer for the goth-comedy Netflix show

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the second season of Jenna Ortega’s goth comedy Wednesday.

The latest outing looks to be as creepy, kooky, mysterious and spooky as the show’s debut season, but promises to add even more piranhas to the pool, with creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar teasing: “Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore.”

There’s also set to be further exploration of the history of Wednesday’s strange and deranged family, with Wednesday season 2 “exploring more Addams Family lore, and (introducing) an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters”.

And judging by the trailer below, it looks like a case of new school year, same Wednesday Addams, with the likes of killer bees, buried bodies and very creepy dolls – complete with real human hair – on the cards.

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Teaser Trailer | Netflix

Season 1 of the show, which saw Wednesday shipped off to Nevermore Academy after taking rather severe revenge on the bullies of her brother Pugsley, may have arrived way back in 2022, but it's still one of the best Netflix shows and its cultural impact is going strong.

Not only did it kick off a viral dance trend that still pops up on the timeline occasionally, but it propelled Jenna Ortega to mega stardom, especially among horror fans. Ortega very much steered in to the ‘goth queen’ title, staring in two Scream movies, Ti West slasher X, and recent horror comedy Death of a Unicorn as well as reuniting with Wednesday director Tim Burton on legacy sequel Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

It’s hard to believe that it took this long for Burton to finally turn his hand to an Addams Family project, with the franchise’s gothic sensibilities very much in step with the director’s brand of filmmaking, but the wait certainly proved worth it with the directors visual style pairing perfectly with the show’s dark murder mystery vibes. In a meta twist, the auteur even brought along long-time collaborator Christina Ricci, who played the titular character in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 90s Addams Family movies.

What can we expect from Wednesday season 2?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Burton returns this season, once again helming four of the eight episodes, with the core cast of Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams) also set for another term at Nevermore.

There’s also been news on a release schedule for the new season, and while the show arrived just in time to reinvigorate the Halloween spirit first time round, the new batch of episodes are set to darken your summer with part one arriving on August 6 and part two dropping September 3. We’d speculate the change may be to accommodate the rumored November release of Season 5 of Netflix’ other huge teen show Stranger Things, but there’s no firm details just yet.

Either way, fans of twisted teen horror have a lot to look forward to on one of the best streaming services this year and if this first glimpse of season 2 is anything to go by, Wednesday’s fans won’t be full of woe.