This new hitman series is a streaming hit on Netflix – here are 3 more great thrillers to watch, including one with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix's new series The Gardener has been a big hit, rocketing to the top of its most-watched chart of non-English-speaking shows. It's the tale of a young man whose mother uses his lack of feelings to turn him into a hitman – but then he falls for his next intended victim.

What's made the show so popular is most likely the fact that it's character driven rather than action driven – and of course that means when things kick off, you're emotionally invested. And that's something that applies to these thrillers too: they're thrilling, of course, but they also feature characters you'll be rooting for.

Black Doves

Black Doves | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

With a whopping 94% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, this Keira Knightley-starring spy story has "compelling performances, striking visuals, and a cheeky sense of humor," says the Times of India. It's the story of a woman having an affair, only for her partner to fall victim to the criminal underworld – so she's assigned Sam (Ben Wishaw), to protect her.

"It’s a smart, frolicking action-adventure full of twists and turns, but it also knows how to make the most of its stars, expand upon an audience’s expectations, and even riff cleverly on current events in our topsy-turvy world," says The Establishing Shot.

"Knightley and Whishaw are terrific here, playing all the layers of their characters’ lies and all the layers of their pains and joys," says The New York Times. It does get violent: however, as the UK Times says, it "is ultimately quite heartwarming despite the blood and gore."

House of Ninjas

House of Ninjas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Everybody loves a good ninja show, and this is a very good ninja show: season 1 of House of Ninjas has a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Here's what we said about the first season. "Sharpen your shurikens and dust off your daggers: Japan faces a national crisis and the only ones who can help are ninjas in Netflix's new Drama series. Luckily for the people of Japan, the ninjas are still around, having spent years in hiding to stay out of sight and out of mind.

But when the nation needs their help, the last and deeply dysfunctional ninja family must spring into action."

Not everybody loved the story – the SF Chronicle found it "predictable". But ScreenAnarchy begs to differ. It's "a marvelous mix of stealthy ninja action, family drama, and gentle comedy. The cast is outstanding at playing the various notes called for throughout the series, and the action is bone crushing and bloody."

The Night Agent

The Night Agent | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Night Agent comes from the same pen as The Shield, which was also created by Shawn Ryan. It follows low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland who's in the wrong place at the wrong time when the phone rings: the call plunges him right into the middle of a massive conspiracy.

Reviews have been mostly positive with a few tomato splats, such as The Age saying that it's a "solid" if "unspectacular run-and-gun narrative that at least has a zesty female counterpart." But the San Jose Mercury News liked it a lot: it's "A solid conspiracy movie/series throwback involving two lethal killers, a bombing in a subway, a mole within the White House and a newbie FBI agent who’s in over his head."

Variety was enthusiastic too. "It’s a pleasure to see a show better than it might have been, when so often the opposite is true: The Night Agent sparks with curiosity and intrigue, a richly detailed show that propels viewers forward with a relentless pace."