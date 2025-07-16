Stranger Things season 5 trailer launch live: release countdown, and all the latest news and rumors on the hit Netflix show's latest teaser

It's official: the first trailer for Stranger Things season 5 will be released today (Wednesday, July 16). Insert the famous "Oh my god, okay, it's happening!" gif from The Office US.

Like you, we're counting down the hours to the launch of the hugely popular Netflix show's next teaser. What better way to pass the time, then, by reading the biggest news about one of the best Netflix shows' final season and the latest trailer rumors?

Throughout the day, we'll bring you the build-up to Stranger Things 5's official trailer and live coverage of its eventual release. We'll offer our thoughts on what time it might drop online, and provide you with the newest and most important information on Stranger Things' last hurrah.

So, grab your Eggos, walkie talkies, and Dungeons and Dragons dice sets, and prepare to have your world turned Upside Down.