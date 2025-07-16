Stranger Things season 5 trailer launch live: release countdown, and all the latest news and rumors on the hit Netflix show's latest teaser

It's official: the first trailer for Stranger Things season 5 will be released today (Wednesday, July 16). Insert the famous "Oh my god, okay, it's happening!" gif from The Office US.
Like you, we're counting down the hours to the launch of the hugely popular Netflix show's next teaser. What better way to pass the time, then, by reading the biggest news about one of the best Netflix shows' final season and the latest trailer rumors?
Throughout the day, we'll bring you the build-up to Stranger Things 5's official trailer and live coverage of its eventual release. We'll offer our thoughts on what time it might drop online, and provide you with the newest and most important information on Stranger Things' last hurrah.
So, grab your Eggos, walkie talkies, and Dungeons and Dragons dice sets, and prepare to have your world turned Upside Down.
The story continues...
Stranger Things season 5 will be the main show's final entry, but Netflix isn't walking away from a franchise that supercharged its own success.
The streaming giant has already released one spin-off project. Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play prequel that explores the origins of Henry Creel/One and his transformation into Vecna, is currently showing on Broadway following a 12-month stint at London's West End.
As for future productions on Netflix, the entertainment behemoth will bring a slice of Saturday morning cartoon action to the Stranger Things Universe. Indeed, it'll release an animated spin-off – Stranger Things: Tales From '85 – sometime in 2026. Unsurprisingly, it'll take place in 1985, i.e. between seasons 2 and 3 of the primary series, and see established and new characters combat a new paranormal threat that's been unleashed on Hawkins.
Another TV spin-off is also believed to be in the works at Upside Down Pictures, the production company set up by the show's co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer. However, little is known about this series or when Netflix might officially announce it.
What is the release date for Stranger Things season 5?
the fight isn’t over yet. get ready for the epic series finale of STRANGER THINGS.VOL 1 — november 26, 5pm PT*VOL 2 — christmas, 5pm PT*THE FINALE — new year’s eve, 5pm PT**releasing worldwide all at once, date may vary based on your local timezone #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/vv78eN0LRzJune 1, 2025
Today's trailer release is the primary focus of this live blog, but what about season 5's all-important release date?
That's the wrong question to ask, dear reader, because Stranger Things 5 will arrive in not one, not two, but three parts. That was confirmed in early June, with Netflix announcing a trio of release dates for Stranger Things season 5.
Volume 1, which comprises four episodes, will drop on Wednesday, November 26. Then, we'll have a month's wait on our hands for season 5 part 2, with the next three chapters airing on Thursday, December 25. Finally, the main show's last-ever episode will debut on Wednesday, December 31.
To be clear: those dates are specifically aimed at the US, and other nations that sit in and around North and South America. This season's volumes will drop at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on those continents, too. Fans who live in Europe, Australia, Asia, and Africa will need to tune in a day after the aforementioned dates to stream new episodes. You can use the times outlined above to work out when they'll air in your country as well.
Did Netflix miss a trick with the Stranger Things 5 trailer launch date?
Amid the excitement over the imminent arrival of season 5's first teaser, some fans were a little disappointed that it wasn't released yesterday (July 15).
Why? Because Stranger Things celebrated its ninth anniversary on that date. The incredibly successful show's first season dropped on July 15, 2016, so it would've been fitting if the final season's trailer launched to coincide with the series' birthday.
That's a date that some devotees expected it to arrive on, too. As I covered in my Stranger Things season 5 trailer launch date article yesterday, there was evidence to suggest it could've dropped online on July 15. That said, considering the official Stranger Things Instagram broadcast channel indicated something big would happen on July 16, it was far more likely that today would be the day that a trailer would make landfall.
Stranger Things season 5 trailer launch date confirmed
One last adventure begins 🚲Teaser tomorrow pic.twitter.com/rvLWZW08oaJuly 15, 2025
How do I know that Stranger Things 5's official teaser is dropping today? Well, Netflix told us all yesterday (July 15).
Taking to its own and Stranger Things' official social media accounts, the streaming giant announced that the final season's first trailer would premiere on July 16. That's as good a confirmation as any, then!
I am curious about the timing of the trailer's release, mind you. Ordinarily, Netflix doesn't release a teaser for a new or returning TV Original until two months before they debut on its streaming platform. Then, their official trailer launches a month before they're released.
So, why is Stranger Things 5's inaugural trailer dropping four months before it airs? Who know, but I'm not complaining.
Here we go, Stranger Things fans!
It's almost time, Hellfire Club members! Stranger Things season 5 is still four months away, but Netflix is breaking with tradition and is set to release its first trailer today, aka July 16.
I'm Tom Power, TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter and a Stranger Things fanatic, and I'm here to bring you the build-up to the teaser's launch and its eventual release.
As you can see above, I've come prepared for the big occasion. So, join me, won't you, in wearing your favorite Stranger Things apparel and let's count down to the trailer's arrival together.