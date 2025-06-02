- Stranger Things season 5's multiple release dates have been revealed
- It'll arrive in three parts between late November and New Year's Eve/New Year's Day
- Netflix is hoping it'll be the biggest festive TV hit of 2025
Good news, everyone! Stranger Things season 5's release date has finally been revealed. Unfortunately, you'll have to tweak your 2025 holiday season plans if you want to stream it as soon as it arrives.
We already knew that Stranger Things 5 was set to be released in 2025 and, according to a major online leak, it was suggested that Stranger Things' final season would arrive this November. Well, that turned out to be partly true.
Announced towards the end of Netflix Tudum 2025, the smash hit show's final season will launch on the world's best streaming service in not one, not two, but three parts. That's the first time that Netflix has chosen to release a new series, or the latest season of one of its TV Originals, on three separate dates.
As the above Instagram post confirms, Stranger Things season 5 volume 1 will air on November 26 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET in the US. That's the first of three US holidays that the incredibly popular Netflix series' final chapter will land on too – indeed, Thanksgiving 2025 in the US will take place on November 27. Clearly, Netflix is hoping volume 1, which comprises four episodes, will be the most-watched TV show over US Thanksgiving weekend.
That's not the only major holiday Netflix is targeting, though. Volume 2 of Stranger Things 5, which contains three episodes, will debut on Christmas Day (aka December 25) at 5pm PT / 8pm ET in the US. Lastly, the final-ever episode (aka volume 3) of Stranger Things will hit the service on New Year's Eve (December 31) in the US at the same time that season 5's other installments are due to be released.
Why Stranger Things 5's release format will turn people's Holiday season plans upside down
I fully understand why Netflix is dropping new episodes in this way. The streaming titan wants the final season of one of its most successful series to dominate the TV landscape. It makes sense, then, to release the forthcoming season's eight episodes, all of which are movie-length according to Stranger Things star Maya Hawke, at a time when people will have plenty of downtime over the festive season.
The problem I have with this release format, though, is that it's going to turn many people's festive plans *ahem* upside down.
Take me, for instance. I live in the UK and, considering the eight hour time difference between the US' Pacific Time Zone and the UK's, new installments of Stranger Things 5 won't land on the platform until 1am GMT.
That means myself and many other British fans will have a very late night if we stay up to watch new episodes as soon as they arrive. If we don't, we face the prospect of having to avoid major spoilers online or from family/friends who might have seen the latest episodes before us.
The same is true of fans in other European nations, the Middle East, Asia, and countries like Australia and New Zealand.
Stranger Things season 5's finale might air in the US at 5pm PT / 8pm ET on December 31, so American viewers have the chance to stream it before they welcome in 2026. Many of us won't have that opportunity, though. Do we cut short our New Year's Eve plans with family and/or friends to head home and stream it straight away to avoid spoilers? Or do we ring in 2026, stay off social media until we watch it, and then stream one of the best Netflix shows' last-ever episode, potentially with an almighty hangover?
I get that the world's various time zones mean that somebody is going to unhappy about staying up late or getting up early if they want to watch their favorite show's new season ASAP. Nevertheless, season 5's release structure, coupled with the unusual times that new episodes will air – Netflix usually releases new shows and/or seasons at 12am PT – is a, well, strange thing to do. I guess I'll be staying off social media (and the booze!) over the Christmas holidays until I find the time to stream season 5's final four episodes.
As TechRadar's senior entertainment reporter, Tom covers all of the latest movies, TV shows, and streaming service news that you need to know about. You'll regularly find him writing about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and many other topics of interest.
An NCTJ-accredited journalist, Tom also writes reviews, analytical articles, opinion pieces, and interview-led features on the biggest franchises, actors, directors and other industry leaders. You may see his quotes pop up in the odd official Marvel Studios video, too, such as this Moon Knight TV spot.
Away from work, Tom can be found checking out the latest video games, immersing himself in his favorite sporting pastime of football, reading the many unread books on his shelf, staying fit at the gym, and petting every dog he comes across. Got a scoop, interesting story, or an intriguing angle on the latest news in entertainment? Feel free to drop him a line.
