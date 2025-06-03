Apple TV+ confirms release date for Slow Horses season 5 and it's quicker than you might think
Slow Horses returns in just a few months
- Apple TV+ has announced that Slow Horses season 5 will return on September 24
- The series has already been confirmed for a sixth season
- The first two episodes will be premiering at the same time
The hit Apple TV+ series Slow Horses season 5 returns on September 24, which means we haven't got long to wait for the new installment's two-episode premiere.
This will likely come as a relief for fans of the best Apple TV+ shows, considering Severance season 2's agonizing three-year gap, so fans of the award-winning series can rest easy.
News of Slow Horses season 5's renewal broke in early 2024, and confirmation that it would also return for season 6 followed soon after. You can check out the teaser trailer for season 5 below.
What is the plot of Slow Horses season 5?
Slow Horses season 5 is confirmed to be an adaptation of Mick Herron’s London Rules novel, the sequel to Spook Street, which acted as the basis for season 4.
The series continues to draw on the original novels for inspiration, and we have an inkling of what the new plot will involve. We'll be seeing familiar faces once again, too, including Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Saskia Reeves
Apple TV+'s official synopsis reads: "In season 5 of Slow Horses, everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend, but when a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected.
"After all, Jackson Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, 'London Rules' should always apply."
So, there's plenty to get excited about here, especially when it comes to these "bizarre events" the plot is referring to. We don't have long to wait, but there's plenty of great stuff to catch until then, including the best Apple TV+ movies.
