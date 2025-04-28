3 new Apple TV+ movies and shows you should stream in May 2025

Are you one of those that binged Severance far too quickly? Fear not, as there are more new Apple TV+ movies and shows set to arrive in May 2025.

One of the things that makes Apple TV+ one of the best streaming services is its range of titles and there are three new movies and shows in particular that prove this. Starting with a new docuseries starring Ewan McGregor, Long Way Home follows McGregor and Charley Boorman on another one of their adventures.

Documentaries aside, Alexander Skarsgård plays a cyborg in a new sci-fi comedy series, and Guy Ritchie's new movie starring Natalie Portman and John Krasinski offers another interpretation of a popular ancient legend.

Long Way Home

Long Way Home — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: N/A

Producers: Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman, David Alexanian & Russ Malkin

Arriving on: May 9

Though Apple TV+ is known for its attention-snatching and addictive dramas – Severance to say the least – it also packs a library of documentary movies and series. Joining its mix of non-fiction titles is a brand new series featuring Charley Boorman and star of one of the best Disney+ shows, Obi-Wan Kenobi himself Ewan McGregor.

This new docuseries follows friends Charley Boorman and Ewan McGregor as they gear up for their fourth Long Way journey, as they begin their travels through 17 European countries on bikes refurbished by themselves.

Murderbot

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: TV-MA

Creators: Chris Weitz & Paul Weitz

Arriving on: May 16

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

From the creators of movies such as About a Boy (2002) and one of my favorite high school comedies American Pie (1999), Murderbot is another one of the new Apple TV+ shows coming to the service this month with Alexander Skarsgård as the leading man.

Murderbot is an upcoming sci-fi action comedy inspired by Martha Wells' book series The Murderbot Diaries. Set in the future, a security cyborg gains free will. To conceal its secret ability and remain hidden it carries out dangerous missions to protect scientists on a dangerous planet.

Fountain of Youth

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer 2 | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Age rating: PG-13

Director: Guy Ritchie

Arriving on: May 23

Guy Ritchie and James Vanderbilt return with a new heist action movie packed with a cast of familiar faces including Natalie Portman, John Krasinski, Domhnall Gleeson, and Stanley Tucci.

Based on the ancient tales of the Fountain of Youth, treasure hunter (Krasinski) and his much smarter but estranged sister (Portman) band together to hunt down the legendary Fountain of Youth. With a team of treasure hunters behind them they search for historical clues hoping to get one step closer to immortality.