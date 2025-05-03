I canceled Prime Video for Apple TV+ in May, and it's all for these 3 movies and shows

Every month, it's the same battle— not only is there a ridiculous volume of content from all of the best streaming services, it's now common for folks to opt out of certain streamers depending on that month's releases. It makes sense when you're wanting to keep an eye on your wallet.

But the question then becomes, how do I decide which services to keep and which ones to snip? Well, let me tell you, it's always something I prepare heavily for in advance through extensive research. Sometimes I even don a monocle. But to save you the worry of having to figure it out, here's my explainer on one of the main streaming services I'm keeping this month, and one I'm letting go for May 2025.

Here's why I'm keeping Apple TV+

Murderbot — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

With Severance season two all wrapped up, I took my foot off the AppleTV + gas last month as a way to take a minute and see the response to its lineup of new shows. That interim was sufficient for me to say, “okay – I’m back in!”.

The streamer has a history of adapting terrific sci-fi novels into worlds of wonder – like Silo the adaptation of Hugh Howey's self-pubbed series – and this month we're getting another; Murderbot.

Although this outing leans more toward the comedic elements of its futuristic world, with Apple describing it more as an action comedy, it looks poised to ask some big questions. Such as, if I'm an android that's recently gained sentience because I hacked myself, how do I keep it secret?

Alexander Skarsgard stars as that very android, the titular Murderbot, that soon begins to ponder its own existence. The show is based on Ann Wells' series of novels and I've read the first one, The Murderbot Diaries. It's a strong recommendation from me, and while I haven't finished the series, I've got the rest queued up.

Long Way Home — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Of course, if you like your series a little more grounded in reality, there's a brand-new season of Long Way Home from Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman that I cannot wait to explore. The long-time friends set out on jaunts across the world on their trusty bikes – see their previous Long Way adventures – and the entire journey is filmed by a documentary crew.

The pair started in 2004 and this marks their fourth outing which will follow them as they travel from Ewan's home in Scotland to Charley's home in England, albeit through 15 countries!

Fountain of Youth — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

On the movie front, the new Guy Ritchie actioner arrives in the shape of Fountain of Youth. This intriguing heist caper stars Natalie Portman and John Krasinski as competitive siblings who embark on a quest to locate the infamous Fountain of Youth.

Going by the premise alone, it has the distinct whiff of Ocean's Eleven about it, as Krasinski's character assembles a special team to carry out this mission and locate the fountain. I'm pretty excited to potentially have a new heist in the vein of Ocean's and Romancing The Stone– you cannot beat that type of global actioner.

While not fresh to the service this month, two of its brand new Apple TV+ originals that dropped in April are continuing to roll out new episodes all throughout May. Are they gonna end up becoming the best Apple TV shows ever?

If this first batch of episodes is any indicator, I'd say yes. Get it on the ground floor now and catch up with the Jon Hamm-led dramedy Your Friends and Neighbors, and the Seth Rogen behind-the-scenes Hollywood comedy, The Studio.

Here's why I'm removing Prime Video

Another Simple Favor - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

With Prime I'm typically OK to keep my subscription chugging along because – as I mentioned last month – this service tends to offer the wild array of weirdo horror titles snicked away, alongside a few more enticing well-known offerings.

But this month, there's nothing I'm particularly excited to keep. Last month, I was happy to cut Prime Video for its lack of… well, anything fresh, and May feels similar. The lineup as we head into summer is exciting to me for one reason and one reason only.

This month I’d literally only wanted it for one movie and I went back and forth on whether I’d keep it because of Another Simple Favor. Well, Anna Kendrick, specifically. I'm not the only one incredibly excited to check out the sequel to Paul Feig's 2018 hit, A Simple Favor, but I'm happy to hold off until I see what June has to offer on the streamer.