Prime Video movie of the day: Blake Lively is a hypnotic femme fatale in A Simple Favor

You may think you know what to expect from A Simple Favor, but think again. From the darker side of director Paul Feig (Bridesmaids, Last Christmas), the thriller follows chipper single mother Stephanie (Anna Kendrick) who befriends the elusive Emily (Blake Lively), a PR director for a fashion company.

When Emily suddenly disappears, Stephanie and Emily’s husband Sean (Henry Golding) set out to discover why she vanished. However, they soon stumble into a web of lies, deceit and treacherous secrets.

Lively’s character takes all our expectations of a suburban mom and throws them out the window. You won’t be able to take your eyes off her effortlessly alluring and ruthless femme fatale portrayal of Emily, whose behavior is full of dark secrets that you can’t ignore.

A Simple Favor is the perfect mix of intrigue, suspense and hilarity. To top it off, there’s some seriously killer outfits along with a buzzy 1960s French pop soundtrack, so make sure you watch it on Prime Video while it’s still available.

A Simple Favor that isn’t so simple

A Simple Favor is a surprising dark comedy that is wickedly fun. It’s addictive and thrilling, much like the martinis Emily and Stephanie sip on throughout the movie, which The Guardian pointed out in their review.

“The lip-smacking, acid drops of malice in the latest film from Paul Feig (Bridesmaids) makes this unexpectedly cruel comedy as intoxicating as the mid-afternoon martinis swilled by the two central characters.”

Film critic Robert Ebert was a big fan of Lively’s performance, comparing her to the likes of legendary 1950s actress Julie Christie. “Blake Lively is the reincarnation of Julie Christie in her best work in the 1960s and '70s: ruthless and charming, sexy and detached, a completely destabilizing presence to men and women alike. This is a great role for Lively,” he wrote.

The New York Times admired Emily and Stephanie’s unlikely female friendship, writing: “Mr. Feig handily manages the mood and scene shifts, using regular laughs to brighten the deepening dark. By far his smartest move was to give Ms. Kendrick and Ms. Lively room to create a prickly intimacy for their characters, a bond that’s persuasive enough to push the story through its more forced moments.”

With a cast that has undeniable chemistry along with memorable characters, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t stream A Simple Favor.

