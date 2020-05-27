How to watch Love Life online: stream the new HBO Max show from anywhere

An anthology series charting one person's journey 'from first love to lasting love', this new HBO Max show is the streaming service's first piece of original content as it launches in the US. Here's how to watch Love Life online and stream the series no matter where you are in the world.

Love Life cheat sheet The first episodes of Love Life were released to HBO Max on Wednesday, April 27. New episodes will follow each week on the same day.

Starring Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect, A Simple Favor) as lead character Darby Carter, she's a 20-something woman living the typical millennial life in New York and rooming in a cramped apartment with her friends Sara (Zoe Chao) and Mallory (Sasha Compere). The show follows her through a string of relationships and is broadly speaking a romantic comedy.

However, as an an anthology, each season will be self-contained and feature a new set of characters, so you can expect a fresh twist on the genre with each outing.

Love Life will air on the new HBO Max streaming service from its release date on Wednesday, April 27, when the first three episodes drop. New ones follow every week thereafter.

Now, here's how to watch Love Life online and stream the new show from anywhere in the world today.

How to watch Love Life from abroad

Travelling abroad? Then trying to tune into HBO Max like you would from home is likely going to be impossible, because of geo-blocking restrictions.

We know that this might not be a likely scenario for many, due to coronavirus travel restrictions, but the fact is people are still being required to travel - and some are even regrettably stuck abroad during this difficult time.

Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of a VPN. This nifty bit of software changes your IP address so that you can access all the content you normally would at home, from anywhere in the world.

While there are hundreds of VPNs to choose from, we always recommend ExpressVPN. As well as being fast, simple, and straightforward to install, it's also compatible with a whole host of devices - Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, iOS and Android to name some of the main ones. Plus, ExpressVPN's flexible 30-day money back guarantee is difficult to argue with. Even better, you can purchase an annual plan for a 49% discount and 3 months extra FREE – a brilliant offer for an essential bit of software. Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Love Life at home from anywhere on the planet.View Deal

How to watch Love Life in the US

Love Life made its way to the new HBO Max streaming platform on Wednesday, May 27 - and this means it's easy to watch in the US. HBO Max is a standalone service, so you won't find it offered with HBO on cable (there's HBO Go for that) or through any rival services like Hulu - even if it does offer HBO as an add-on channel. This means that HBO Max is the one and only place you can watch Love Life in the US, where it costs an affordable $14.99 a month and there's a free 7-day trial on offer. Beyond this, anyone from America who wants to sign up to HBO make from abroad can do so by using a VPN - you'll need to verify your US credit card details and address as part of the sign up process, so make sure to have these to hand for the utmost convenience.

How to watch Love Life in Canada

It's good news for anyone needing a new rom-com in their life, as select HBO Max including Love Life are being aired simultaneously in Canada via Crave. Crave offers HBO as well as Starz and Showtime content and had be had from just on offer - plus there's a free 30-day trial on offer. A new episode of Love LIfe drops each Wednesday just like in the US, and it can be obtained either through your pay TV provider or on a standalone basis. Anyone in Canada from abroad who'd prefer to watch using a different service need only use a VPN to relocate themselves back to their home country.

How to stream Love Life in Australia

Australia also has a deal that will let them watch new Love Life episodes more or less in time with their release on HBO Max in the US. It's courtesy of over-the-top streaming service Stan, which offers a free 30-day trial and is also the exclusive Aussie home of shows like Better Call Saul and Billions. In Australia from abroad an don't want to sign-up for another service, when you already pay for one at home? Then simply follow our VPN advice as detailed above to get a taste of home.

Can you watch Love Life in the UK?