How to watch Dating Naked UK online from anywhere, start date

You can watch Dating Naked UK on Paramount Plus in the UK, US, Canada and Australia. If you're traveling abroad, watch it from anywhere with a VPN. Below, we have all the streaming and TV channel information you need.

Watch Dating Naked UK online

Once you've got over the initial shock, a completely naked dating show displaying "full nudity without any blurring or pixelation" was always where Love Island, Too Hot to Handle and Naked Attraction were leading us. However, Dating Naked UK might have inadvertently struck gold by virtue of its cast and reassuringly low-budget feel, anchored by Rylan Clark.

We know you're not supposed to judge a book by its cover, but this being a literal naked dating show, we're going to go out on a limb and suggest that while Billy, Chrislove and Dominik feel like prototypical contestants, the others may have a little more about them. Take Romeo Larmond, for instance.

"What am I really nervous about? Getting my penis out," is how the model from Croydon introduced himself for a promotional clip on YouTube, in the comments section of which he's lamented that the producers failed to even mention his name.

Catch it now with our guide explaining how to watch Dating Naked UK online from anywhere.

How to watch Dating Naked UK in the US

Dating Naked UK premieres on Paramount Plus on Friday, August 23. New episodes land every Friday.

The ad-supported base plan costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 per year. However, for access to live CBS programming, fewer ads, and additional sports and TV, you'll want the premium plan, which costs $12.99 or $119.99. Whichever package you go for, you'll get a 7-day FREE trial.

Away from the US but want to watch the same streaming coverage you do when at home? You got it – just grab a great VPN deal and follow our instructions above to get started.

How to watch Dating Naked UK online from outside your country

If you're traveling away from home, you may be unable to watch Dating Naked UK like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution.

How to watch Dating Naked UK in the UK

Dating Naked UK is exclusive to Paramount Plus, with new episodes coming out every Friday, starting August 23. A subscription to the streaming service costs £6.99 per month after a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Dating Naked UK in Canada

Dating Naked UK starts on Paramount Plus on Friday, August 23, with a new episode arriving every week on Fridays. Plans start at CA$6.99 (plus tax) per month, following a 7-day FREE trial.

How to watch Dating Naked UK in Australia

Dating Naked UK episodes drop on Paramount Plus in Australia a day later, with the premiere set for Saturday, August 24.

Dating Naked UK cast

Billy Field

Chrislove Brandt

Emily Read

Dan Ash

Dominik Herbert

Tiegan Rudge

Lauren Beschi

Mike Durrant

Rico Hammett

Romeo Larmond

Dating Naked UK FAQs

How many episodes are in Dating Naked UK? There are 10 episodes of Dating Naked UK in total. The season finale will air on Friday, 25 October in the UK, US and Canada, and on Saturday, 26 October in Australia.

How can I watch the Dating Naked UK TV series? Dating Naked UK will be available to stream on Paramount Plus in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.