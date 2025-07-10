How to watch Billion Dollar Playground season 1 for free online from anywhere

"If it’s legal, make it happen." That's the oh-so-responsible mantra of the luxury homestay and concierge provider at the heart of Billion Dollar Playground, an Aussie reality show that will sucker you in even as it boils your blood.

That bosses Alex and Tom would describe catering to the ridiculous whims of the uber-rich and ultra-spoilt – people who go nuclear over the same truffle being served twice and order in sushi chefs as if they were takeaways – to be "high-stakes" and "aspirational" tell you everything you need to know.

The young, misguided staff that make this farcical operation possible would garner our sympathy if they weren't almost as repulsive as their clientele. People like second-in-command Heaven, who firmly aligns herself with those that regard her with the same contempt they would a piece of something awful stuck to the soles of their Louboutins. Heaven would like nothing better than to own lead concierge and butler Salvatore.

It's very much the world in miniature, and no-nonsense housekeeper Elsie is all of us.

Read on as we explain how to watch Billion Dollar Playground season 1 online from anywhere.

How to watch Billion Dollar Playground season 1 for free in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Billion Dollar Playground season 1 FREE on BBC Three and via the BBC iPlayer streaming service.

All you need is an account, a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g.HA9 0WS). Sign up here!

What if you're abroad?

How to watch Billion Dollar Playground season 1 streams with a VPN

If you're keen to watch Billion Dollar Playground season 1 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course).

Billion Dollar Playground is available via Fubo in the US. Prices start from $84.99/month, but you can get a 7-day free trial if you want to try it out.

How to watch Billion Dollar Playground season 1 in Canada

Billion Dollar Playground season 1 premiered on Monday, June 2 in Canada, with one episode landing each week.

If you don't have the channel on cable, there's the Stack TV service, which carries a number of channels, including Global TV, and is available via Prime Video, Fubo and more. It’s free to Prime Video subscribers for the first seven days and CA$12.99 per month thereafter.

Outside of Canada?

How to watch Billion Dollar Playground season 1 in Australia

Binge is home to Billion Dollar Playground in Australia. Season 1 landed on Tuesday, May 13. Binge starts from AU$10 a month after a 7-day FREE trial.

Not in Australia?

Billion Dollar Playground Q+A

Can I watch Billion Dollar Playground season 1 for free? Yes. BBC Three is home to Billion Dollar Playground season 1 in the UK, with all episodes available to stream for free on the BBC iPlayer platform.

How many episodes of Billion Dollar Playground season 1 are there? Billion Dollar Playground season 1 comprises eight episodes. They became available to stream online as a boxset on Monday, July 7.

Billion Dollar Playground trailer

