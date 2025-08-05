How to watch South Park season 27 episode 2 for free online from anywhere

You thought they'd Colbert-ed South Park too, didn't you? The break between the season 27 premiere and episode 2 was apparently planned in advance, which by intent or fortune has allowed Trey Parker and Matt Stone's depiction of Donald Trump to really embed itself in the public's consciousness. And there's plenty more where that came from.

You can watch South Park season 27 episode 2 online from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

The South Park season 27 episode 2 trailer (embedded at the bottom of this page) shows Trump fondling Satan's knee under a dinner table at a black-tie event, as the devil desperately attempts to fend off his advances and the speaker lavishes praise on the US President from up on the stage.

The season 27 opener provoked a furious response from the White House, which branded South Park a "fourth-rate show" that "hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread."

We can also look forward to Mr Mackey joining an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid, and Eric Cartman, styled as conservative activist Charlie Kirk and with PC Principal for backup, attempting to mould the world to his ideals.

Read on as we explain how to watch South Park season 27 episode 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch South Park season 27 episode 2 for free in Australia

Viewers in Australia can watch South Park season 27 FREE on 10 Comedy and via the 10Play streaming service.

S27 E2 airs on 10 Comedy at 10.30pm AEST on Thursday, August 7.

It will also be available on Paramount Plus following it's 10 Comedy release with prices starting from $AU6.99/month.

What if you're abroad? Grab this VPN to unblock 10Play and watch your usual free stream from anywhere.

How to watch South Park season 27 episode 2 streams with a VPN

If you're keen to watch South Park season 27 episode 2 but you're away from home and access to the show is geo-blocked, you can always use a VPN to access it instead (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use one of the best VPNs to watch South Park season 27 episode 2 from anywhere:

How to watch South Park season 27 episode 2 in the US

After a two-week hiatus, South Park season 27 episode 2 airs on Comedy Central at 10pm ET/PT on Wednesday, August 6.

If you don't have the channel on cable, Sling TV carries Comedy Central on its Orange plan. It usually costs $46 per month but you'll get 50% off your first month.

Other options include Fubo from $84.99 and Hulu with Live TV from $82.99 per month after a 3-day free trial.

South Park season 27 episode 2 will be available to stream on Paramount Plus from Thursday, August 7. A subscription starts at $7.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

If you're an Australian in the US for work or on holiday, a VPN will help you tune in to 10Play as if you were back home. NordVPN is our recommended provider, and you can find out why with our in-depth NordVPN review.

How to watch South Park season 27 episode 2 in Canada

South Park is exclusive to Paramount Plus in Canada, with season 27 episode 2 set to air on Thursday, August 7. A subscription costs CA$6.99 per month after a 7-day free trial.

Outside Canada when it airs? Simply use a VPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch South Park season 27 episode 2 in the UK

South Park is also exclusive to Paramount Plus in the UK. Season 27 episode 2 is set to hit the streaming service on Thursday, August 7.

A subscription costs £4.99 per month, but if you've never signed up before you'll get a 7-day free trial.

Abroad when the show airs? You don't have to miss it, as a VPN such as NordVPN can help you access your home subscriptions from anywhere.

South Park season 27 episode 2 trailer

Can I watch South Park season 27 episode 2 for free? Yes. Network 10 is home to South Park season 27 in Australia, with episodes available to stream for free on the 10Play platform.