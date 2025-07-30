England vs India 5th Test — live streams, TV schedule, free streams

Watch England vs India 5th Test on Willow via Sling TV (US)

ICC TV will provide a free stream for select countries

England vs India 5th Test starts at 11am BST / 6am ET Thursday, July 31

The England vs India 5th Test is sure to be a spicy affair. There's been needle between both teams since the Lord's Test, which spilled over after the visitors batted for nearly two days to seal what appeared an unlikely draw from 0-2 at the start of their second innings and trailing by 331 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar were allowed to bat on and complete their centuries at Old Trafford, much to the annoyance of England skipper Stokes, who wanted to save his bowlers' tiring legs. There's since been a set-to between India's backroom staff and the Oval groundsman, so there's plenty of intrigue as India seek the win they need to level the five-match series.

The early team news is that Ben Stokes will miss out for England, the captain having sustained a shoulder injury that could bring his participation in the upcoming Ashes series against Australia in doubt. It remains to be seen whether India's attack leader Jasprit Bumrah will make it, the world-leading bowler having been slated for only three Tests this series.

Make sure you don't miss a second of the action from the spiritual home of cricket. Here's where to watch England vs India 5th Test live streams online from anywhere.

Can I stream England vs India 5th Test for free? ICC TV are showing free England vs India streams in a host of countries across the world — check the full list here to see if you can watch for free. Outside any of these countries right now? No worries — you can still stream the action by using a VPN - more on that below.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test live streams in the US

Cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the England vs India 5th Test in the US.

As alluded to earlier, if you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Outside the US right now? You can make use of NordVPN to catch the action.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test live streams in the UK

The England vs India 5th Test is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

The BBC will also show a free-to-air highlights package called Today at the Test which is available via BBC iPlayer.

If you're on holiday outside the UK, you can use NordVPN to access Sky Sports' coverage.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test live streams in India

The big Disney Hotstar and JioCinema merger means cricket fans in India need to pay to watch the England vs India 5th Test.

You'll need Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to tune in on TV, or the JioHotstar app to watch on mobile devices. Prices start at Rs. 299 ($3.49) for Hotstar.

Visiting the US from India? Use NordVPN to access your usual streaming service while away.

How to watch England vs India 5th Test live streams in Australia

The England vs India 5th Test is on Foxtel in Australia.

However, your most cost-efficient option is specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $30 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

Visiting Oz from a country where ICC TV is available? Use a VPN to watch your free cricket stream when abroad.

Official England vs India 5th Test broadcasters by region

Canada

Just like in the US, cricket fans in Canada can watch the England vs India 5th Test on Willow TV.

Ireland

Cricket fans in Ireland can watch the England vs India 5th Test on Sky Sports.

New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the England vs India 5th Test on Sky Sport and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now service.

Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport has the rights to show the England vs India 5th Test in most parts of the African continent.

England vs India 5th Test Q+A

What time does the England vs India 5th Test start?

Dates: Thursday, July 31 – Monday, August 4, 2025.

Time: Play is due to start 11am BST/ 6am ET on each day of the five-day Test.

What are the England vs India 5th Test squads? England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer, Sam Cook, Gus Atkinson, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton India team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Narayan Jagadeesan (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Anshul Kamboj