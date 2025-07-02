How to watch England vs India 2nd Test: Live stream cricket online

Watch England vs India 2nd Test on Willow via Sling TV (US)

ICC TV will provide a free stream for select countries

England vs India 2nd Test starts at 11am BST / 6am ET Wednesday, July 2

England got what they wanted in the 1st Test – a fourth-innings run chase. Ben Stokes' side duly chased down 373, their second-highest in history to win, but India will be going all out to draw the series level at Edgbaston. Below we have all the information on how to watch the England vs India 2nd Test from anywhere.

Plenty an eyebrow was raised when England captain Stokes inserted India on a sunny opening morning at Headingley – not least former skipper Michael Vaughan – but this team love a chase and delivered. "Test matches are played over five days," was Stokes' perfunctory thoughts post-game.

Despite India notching five centuries – including one in each innings for irrepressible wicket keeper Rishabh Pant – the tourists' long tail proved fatal as collapses of seven for 41 and six for 31 gave the hosts the sniff of victory they wanted.

Nevertheless, India still have Jasprit Bumrah, the world's top-ranked bowler, but much will depend on his fire to start this test match after Gautam Gambhir confirmed he would only play three matches this tour.

Jofra Archer has also returned to an England Test squad for the first time in four years after injury, but may be saved for the 3rd Test.

Here's where to watch England vs India 2nd Test live streams online from anywhere.

Can I stream England vs India 2nd Test for free? ICC TV are showing free England vs India streams in a host of countries across the world — check the full list here to see if you can watch for free. Outside any of these countries right now? No worries — you can still stream the action by using a VPN - more on that below.

Use a VPN to watch any England vs India 2nd Test stream

If you're keen to watch the cricket but you're away from home and your preferred coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test live streams in the US

Cricket streaming service Willow TV is the place to watch the England vs India 2nd Test in the US.

If you don't have it as part of your cable package, you can watch Willow coverage through your choice of Sling TV's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans – starting from $10 per month.

Luckily, you don't need to subscribe to a full Sling TV plan in order to watch cricket from Willow. Instead, you can sign up to your choice of its Desi Binge Plus, Dakshin Flex or Urdu plans, which all include Willow. Prices start from only $10 per month or $50 for six months - great value for the five-test series!

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test live streams in the UK

The England vs India 2nd Test is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK. Sky TV subscribers can tune in on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports packages start from £22 per month. Or you can use a more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV). Now Sports memberships start at £14.99 for a day pass, or £34.99 monthly.

The BBC will also show a free-to-air highlights package called Today at the Test which is available via iPlayer.

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test live streams in India

The big Disney Hotstar and JioCinema merger means cricket fans in India need to pay to watch the England vs India 2nd Test.

You'll need Sony Sports Ten 1 and Sony Sports Ten 5 to tune in on TV, or the JioHotstar app to watch on mobile devices. Prices start at Rs. 299 for Hotstar.

How to watch England vs India 2nd Test live streams in Australia

The England vs India 2nd Test is on Foxtel in Australia.

The most cost-efficient option is specialist sports streamer Kayo Sports, with plans starting from $30 a month after you've taken advantage of its first month for $1 offer or 7-day free trial.

Official England vs India 2nd Test broadcasters by region

Canada

Just like in the US, cricket fans in Canada can watch the England vs India 2nd Test on Willow TV.

Ireland

Cricket fans in Ireland can watch the England vs India 2nd Test on Sky Sports.

New Zealand

Kiwis can watch the England vs India 2nd Test on Sky Sport and live stream it online via the Sky Sport Now service.

Sub-Saharan Africa

SuperSport has the rights to show the England vs India 2nd Test in most parts of the African continent.

England vs India 2nd Test Q+A

What time does the England vs India 2nd Test start?

Dates: Wednesday, July 2 – Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Time: Play is due to start 11am GMT/ 6am ET on each day of the five-day Test.

What are the England vs India 2nd Test squads? England team: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir, Jofra Archer India team: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna