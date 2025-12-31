Looking for a different day? A new NYT Connections puzzle appears at midnight each day for your time zone – which means that some people are always playing 'today's game' while others are playing 'yesterday's'. If you're looking for Wednesday's puzzle instead then click here: NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, December 31 (game #934).

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need Connections hints.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too, while Marc's Wordle today page covers the original viral word game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #935) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SHUCK

SCOTCH

HEAD

RAT

CURSE

SKIN

NUT

FLY

HOUND

FINGERS

SPELL

SHELL

CHARM

BUFF

PEEL

HEX

NYT Connections today (game #935) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: A thing witches and wizards do

A thing witches and wizards do GREEN: Outer casing

Outer casing BLUE: Types of fan

Types of fan PURPLE: Precede with a spreadable word

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #935) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: BIT OF MAGIC

GREEN: REMOVE THE COVERING FROM

BLUE: "ENTHUSIAST" EQUIVALENT

PURPLE: BUTTER_____

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #935) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #935, are…

YELLOW: BIT OF MAGIC CHARM, CURSE, HEX, SPELL

CHARM, CURSE, HEX, SPELL GREEN: REMOVE THE COVERING FROM PEEL, SHELL, SHUCK, SKIN

PEEL, SHELL, SHUCK, SKIN BLUE: "ENTHUSIAST" EQUIVALENT BUFF, HEAD, HOUND, RAT

BUFF, HEAD, HOUND, RAT PURPLE: BUTTER_____ FINGERS, FLY, NUT, SCOTCH

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Not the best start to 2026 for me, with three mistakes.

Frustratingly, all of my wrong guesses were on the right track and got me the “one away” pop-up every time. I included NUT in REMOVE COVERING FROM and “ENTHUSIAST” EQUIVALENT – both of which sort of work.

Struggling to get the blue group, I swapped out NUT for FLY before finally trying RAT. If only I’d have spotted the far more logical purple group – kudos if you did.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Wednesday, December 31, game #934)

YELLOW: HAPPY NEW YEAR! BALL DROP, CHAMPAGNE FLUTE, FIREWORKS, NOISEMAKER

BALL DROP, CHAMPAGNE FLUTE, FIREWORKS, NOISEMAKER GREEN: PLACES WHERE THINGS DISAPPEAR BERMUDA TRIANGLE, BLACK HOLE, COUCH CUSHIONS, DRYER

BERMUDA TRIANGLE, BLACK HOLE, COUCH CUSHIONS, DRYER BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH PHILADELPHIA BROTHERLY LOVE, CHEESESTEAK, LIBERTY BELL, ROCKY

BROTHERLY LOVE, CHEESESTEAK, LIBERTY BELL, ROCKY PURPLE: STARTING WITH BODIES OF WATER BAY LEAF, CHANNEL SURF, SEA BASS, SOUND BARRIER