Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves officially announced for 2027 with three new starter Pokémon, and it's probably going to be a Nintendo Switch 2 exclusive
The three new starter Pokémon are Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua
The Pokémon Company has announced the next mainline entries in the long-running video game series, Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves.
The games were revealed as part of the Pokémon Presents showcase today, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the franchise and also coincided with the annual Pokémon Day, and are scheduled to launch in 2027 for the Nintendo Switch 2.
The first trailer for Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves ended the presentation, showcasing a brand new, gorgeous open world filled with lush environments, including windswept islands, a vast ocean, and jungle regions, as well as sneak peeks at new Pokémon.
Winds and Waves will have three new starter Pokémon to choose from, including Browt, the Bean Chick Pokémon, Pombon, the Puppy Pokémon, and Gecqua, the Water Gecko Pokémon.
Like previous instalments, players will choose between Winds and Waves, and their respective main characters will have a different outfit depending on the version they are playing.
The games are developed by Game Freak, the studio behind most modern Pokémon games, including Sword and Shield, Legends Arceus, Scarlet and Violet, and Legends: Z-A.
Although the games are launching on Nintendo Switch 2, The Pokémon Company hasn't confirmed whether they're exclusive to the platform or if they'll also be available on the original Switch system.
Pokémon Pokopia, a new Minecraft-like cozy game launching on March 5, is exclusive to Switch 2 with no word on a Switch release. If Winds and Waves are going to be Switch 2 exclusive, too, it seems like The Pokémon Company might be finally leaving the old system behind.
