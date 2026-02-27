Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves have been announced

The games are launching in 2027 for the Nintendo Switch 2

The three new starter Pokémon confirmed are: Browt, Pombon, and Gecqua

The Pokémon Company has announced the next mainline entries in the long-running video game series, Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves.

The games were revealed as part of the Pokémon Presents showcase today, which celebrated the 30th anniversary of the franchise and also coincided with the annual Pokémon Day, and are scheduled to launch in 2027 for the Nintendo Switch 2.

The first trailer for Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves ended the presentation, showcasing a brand new, gorgeous open world filled with lush environments, including windswept islands, a vast ocean, and jungle regions, as well as sneak peeks at new Pokémon.

Winds and Waves will have three new starter Pokémon to choose from, including Browt, the Bean Chick Pokémon, Pombon, the Puppy Pokémon, and Gecqua, the Water Gecko Pokémon.

First Look: Pokémon Winds and Pokémon Waves | Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Like previous instalments, players will choose between Winds and Waves, and their respective main characters will have a different outfit depending on the version they are playing.

The games are developed by Game Freak, the studio behind most modern Pokémon games, including Sword and Shield, Legends Arceus, Scarlet and Violet, and Legends: Z-A.

Although the games are launching on Nintendo Switch 2, The Pokémon Company hasn't confirmed whether they're exclusive to the platform or if they'll also be available on the original Switch system.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pokémon Pokopia, a new Minecraft-like cozy game launching on March 5, is exclusive to Switch 2 with no word on a Switch release. If Winds and Waves are going to be Switch 2 exclusive, too, it seems like The Pokémon Company might be finally leaving the old system behind.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.