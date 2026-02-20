The next Pokémon Presents will air on February 27 to celebrate Pokémon Day and 30 years of the franchise

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen will launch on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 the same day

Fans are hoping for a Generation 10 announcement, along with other game updates

The Pokémon Company has announced that the next Pokémon Presents will air next week.

The presentation is scheduled for February 27 at 6AM PT / 9AM ET / 2PM GMT, the same day as Pokémon Day 2026. The occasion also coincides with the franchise's 30th anniversary, suggesting this particular livestream will be a significant one in terms of announcements.

"This year’s Pokémon Day marks 30 years of Pokémon. Since the launch of the original video games in 1996, Pokémon has continued to be one of the most successful and influential entertainment franchises in the world, supported by a passionate and dedicated community," the Pokémon Company said in a press release.

"To celebrate the holiday, The Pokémon Company group is inviting Trainers around the world to tune in to a Pokémon Presents video presentation on Pokémon Day for exciting updates and announcements across the Pokémon franchise."

The company has already announced that Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are coming to Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on February 27, and will be available after the showcase.

How about some Pokémon news, Trainers? 🤩Tune in to #PokemonPresents at 6:00 a.m. PST on February 27, and join us in celebrating 30 years of Pokémon! 🎊See you there!📺 https://t.co/y7EhAHj8AR pic.twitter.com/C5VwbGFhSTFebruary 20, 2026

These are re-releases of the original Game Boy Advance games and will be available on the Nintendo eShop for $19.99 / £16.99 apiece.

But what else can we expect? The company has already teased "exciting updates and announcements" for the franchise, so it's within the realm of possibility to predict the announcement of Generation 10.

Generation 9 arrived alongside Pokémon Scarlet and Violet in 2022, which introduced 120 new Pokémon. Gen 10 could be revealed alongside the next mainline Pokémon game, perhaps as a Switch 2 launch title?

Some fans are also hoping for Switch 2 updates for the Gen 8 games (Pokémon Sword and Shield, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus), as well as a release date for Pokémon Champions, which is due to release in 2026, Pokémon Friends, and Pokémon Trading Card Pocket.

You'll be able to tune in and learn about all the announcements via the official Pokémon Twitch and YouTube channels.

