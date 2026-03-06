Pragmata will now launch one week earlier

The game will be released on April 17 instead of the initial April 24 release date

A new gameplay trailer has also been shared

Capcom has announced that it has changed the release date for its upcoming sci-fi action game Pragmata.

Don't worry, the game hasn't been delayed once again, but will, in fact, launch one week earlier than expected!

Originally slated for an April 24 release, Pragmata will now launch on April 17 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch 2, and PC.

No reason was given for the date change, but the game has left room for PlayStation's Saros, which launches on April 30.

Capcom announced the change during its Showcase on March 5 alongside a new gameplay trailer teasing never-before-seen locations and enemies, new abilities for the playable protagonist Hugh, and more of the mysterious lunar research station's rogue AI, IDUS.

The trailer also offered a new look at the game's safe room, the Shelter, which can continue to grow, and the Shelter's helpful bot assistant, Cabin.

Pragmata - Main Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Pragmata was announced way back in 2020 and was initially scheduled for a 2022 launch window. However, in January 2021, Capcom delayed the game to 2023.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As we now know, the game didn't meet that release window either and was later delayed indefinitely until, during the June 2025 State of Play, Capcom finally announced a new 2026 launch date.

TechRadar's lifestyle managing editor Josephine Watson has played the demo on Nintendo Switch 2, saying the game "went from my least highly anticipated game this year to one of the most exciting releases coming soon".

"Overall, and if early rumors and updates about its development prove true, Pragmata could well create a genre in itself – another trait it stands to share with Death Stranding," Watson said.

"It feels really exciting to have a game like that, with such potential to completely dominate my free time, due to release on a console I can play wherever I please."

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.