The Until Dawn developer's next game, Directive 8020, just got a release date at long last
Console players can nab a free Deluxe Edition upgrade
- A new Directive 8020 trailer has been released
- It finally gives us an official release date of May 12
- Pre-orders are open now on console
A new trailer for Directive 8020, a choice-based survival horror narrative adventure game from Until Dawn developer Supermassive Games, has arrived, and the game's new release date has been revealed.
The new trailer finally confirms an official release date of May 12, and reveals that physical and digital pre-orders are open now across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S. Those who pre-order the game will obtain a free digital upgrade to the Deluxe Edition, which contains a wealth of bonus items.
This includes The Dark Pictures Outfit Pack (containing three costumes inspired by The Dark Pictures series), The Dark Pictures Collectables (little in-game goodies), the Cinematic Filter Pack, a digital soundtrack, and a digital artbook.
Set in the far future, Directive 8020 follows a spaceship crew as they encounter a sinister alien threat. Making choices is a central part of gameplay, with multiple possible outcomes for key events.
Unlike the studio's previous releases, Directive 8020 features a new Turning Points system, which allows you to revisit key decisions and uncover new story outcomes. This sounds like it's going to be a blessing for completionists who want to see every possible route, or simply those who want to avoid seeing their favorite characters die.
In addition to consoles, the game will also be coming to PC, though pre-orders are not live on Steam quite yet.
