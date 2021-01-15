New PS5 games: upcoming PS5 game release dates

There's a host of new PS5 games on the horizon that will be sure to make the most of your new PlayStation 5 (or persuade you to pick one up), and if you want to know exactly when you'll get your hands on them, you're in the right place.

While the PS5 launch lineup was a bit light, 2021 and beyond looks to be packed with plenty of top-notch new PS5 games to keep you busy. With all these new games coming out, it can be hard to keep track of which game is releasing when – especially considering how many games are being delayed recently.

Luckily for you, we've rounded up the release dates for all the biggest new PS5 games that have been confirmed so far. So read on to find out when you will get your hands on the biggest new PS5 games.

January 2021

(Image credit: IO Interactive)

Hitman 3 - January 20 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch via cloud, Stadia, PC)

- January 20 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch via cloud, Stadia, PC) Ride 4 - January 21 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

February 2021

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Control Ultimate Edition - February 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)

- February 2 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S) Nioh Remastered - The Complete Edition - February 5 (PS5, PC)

- February 5 (PS5, PC) Nioh 2 - The Complete Edition – February 5 (PS5, PC)

– February 5 (PS5, PC) Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition - February 5 (PS5, PC)

- February 5 (PS5, PC) The Nioh Collection - February 5 (PS5, PC)

- February 5 (PS5, PC) Destruction AllStars - February TBC (PS5)

March 2021

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon - March 2 (PS5)

- March 2 (PS5) Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake - March 18 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

- March 18 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Returnal - March 19 (PS5)

- March 19 (PS5) Terminator: Resistance - Enhanced - March 26 (PS5)

- March 26 (PS5) Balan Wonderworld - March 26 (Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5)

- March 26 (Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5) Disco Elysium: The Final Cut - March TBC (PS4, PS5, Stadia, PC)

- March TBC (PS4, PS5, Stadia, PC) Kena: Bridge of Spirits - March TBC (PS4, PS5, PC)

April 2021

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Outriders - April 1 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

May 2021

(Image credit: Arkane)

Hood: Outlaws & Legends - May 10 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

- May 10 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Deathloop - May 21 (PS5, PC)

June 2021

(Image credit: Turtle Rock)

Back 4 Blood - June 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)

- June 22 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC) Solar Ash - June TBC (PS5)

July 2021

(Image credit: Sony)

Little Devil Inside - July TBC (PS5)

October 2021

(Image credit: Sony / Annapurna)

Stray - October TBC (PS5)

- October TBC (PS5) Ghostwire: Tokyo - October TBC (PS5, PC)

TBC 2021 and beyond

(Image credit: Insominac Games)