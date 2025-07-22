Knowing where to buy or pre-order the Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles is going to be one of the most important things to prepare for and know this year for fans of PlayStation and the Ghost games.

These limited-edition PS5 consoles look superb. Coming in two different forms to evoke two distinct Japanese artistic styles and aesthetics, these look like some of the best limited edition PS5 consoles we've seen to date, and are going to be perfect for mega fans, collectors, and PlayStation enthusiasts alike.

While we don't yet know a pre-order date, there's some key information about each variant that I'll lay out in this page, as well as a bit of investigation-led prediction about pre-orders, and the best early links to bookmark too. To complete the set, if you're looking for info on when and where to buy the Ghost of Yotei PS5 DualSense controllers, then I've got a page on that, as well as a Ghost of Yotei pre-orders page for the game.

I've covered these things before, so I know all the tricks of the trade, and a bit of expertise and know-how on what to do when, in order to bag your limited edition bit of hardware. As a result, keep it right here if you want to know when and where to buy the Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles, as I'll be updating this page regularly and as soon as we get information.

Ghost of Yotei PS5 bundles: cut to the chase

Price: TBC; my guess is $599.99 / £569.99 like previous limited edition PS5s

TBC; my guess is $599.99 / £569.99 like previous limited edition PS5s Pre-order dates: TBC

TBC Release dates: October 2, 2025

October 2, 2025 Availability: Gold PS5 bundle - PlayStation Direct and other retailers; Black PS5 bundle: available exclusively at PlayStation Direct

Gold PS5 bundle - PlayStation Direct and other retailers; Black PS5 bundle: available exclusively at PlayStation Direct Design: Sharing the same design schemes as the rest of the range, the Gold PS5 evokes the Japanese art form of kintsugi, where gold is mixed with lacquer to repair broken ceramics, while the Black variant sports a design redolent of the Japanese art form of Sumi-e, where black ink is used on paintings

If we look at other limited edition PS5s and hardware's dates and cycles, and use Ghost of Yotei's release date - confirmed to also be the release date for the hardware - we might be able to have a decent stab at predicting when pre-orders might begin.

For example, another limited edition range of PS5s, the 30th Anniversary Collection, could give us some clues. The 30th Anniversary Collection was announced on September 19, with its two-phase pre-order release coming on September 26 - just one week later - at PS Direct, and then at other retailers on October 10.

The latter date thus represents another two weeks between announcement and order taking. The Collection was then released on November 21, giving a whopping six weeks between non-PS Direct retailer pre-orders and release, and eight weeks between pre-orders at PS Direct and release.

Elsewhere, while the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition PS5 bundle was slightly different, with a shorter gap between announcement and pre-orders starting (eight days), it did have five weeks between pre-orders beginning and the release date. Reinforcing much of this again is the PS5 Pro, which shared exactly the same pattern as the 30th Anniversary Collection.

As a result, we can start to describe a kind of pattern:

Announcement date

One-to-two-week gap (approx.)

Pre-orders open

Four-to-six week gap

Release date

Thus, working backwards from Ghost of Yotei's release date of October 2 (for the game and hardware), pre-orders for the PS5 bundles could open on September 4 (four weeks before launch) or as early as August 21 (six weeks before launch). The latter date is interesting as that is during Gamescom: could that make it a perfect time to announce and simultaneously begin pre-orders, perhaps as part of a State of Play presentation?

If there is to be another announcement that only states when the pre-orders will begin ahead of the above dates, then that would mean being on standby from any day onwards, too.

An extra caveat to be aware of is that the Ghost of Yotei bundles are not releasing in isolation - they are releasing alongside limited edition DualSense controllers and console covers. Therefore, balancing all the above release date data with the DualSense pattern we've seen previously for limited edition controllers - I go over that in more detail here - I do think there's some stock to be placed in pre-orders going live on September 4. If I really had to guess at a date. Remember, though, this is a purely personal guess!

