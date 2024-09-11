PS5 Pro specs: how powerful the new PlayStation 5 console is, and how it compares to the PS5

The PlayStation 5 Pro has been announced and officially revealed by Sony and with it comes confirmation of the PS5 Pro specs we've all been wanting to hear more about.

While the individual specifics of every component haven't been fully revealed yet - namely the graphics card (GPU) and CPU - we've now got a really clear image of what's going to power the boosted version of the PS5 in almost all departments from an official blog post.

The top headline is that the PS5 Pro specs will offer a much more capable experience that is based around offering higher fidelity graphics and more reliable frame rates of 60 frames per second or more.

There's a larger and more capable GPU that will offer 45% faster rendering overall, as well as complementary features to that graphics unit of advanced ray-tracing (a boost to dynamic lighting and shadows in games), as well as AI-driven upscaling tech called PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution which will add clarity and greater detail.

Away from the GPU, there are changes to storage capacity and Wi-Fi, while the unconfirmed rumors are that the CPU is the same but it will be opened up somewhat to offer extra speed. PS5 Pro Game Boost is another enhancement feature, boosting resolution and performance across older PS4 and PS5 games. Though it is worth noting that the console won't come with a disc drive out of the box.

All this adds up to an exciting combination of PS5 Pro specs that could offer a superb experience, and something to really get your teeth into ahead of placing a PS5 Pro pre-order. Now that we've got many of the gaps filled with details, read below for a full breakdown of all the PlayStation 5 specs we know so far as well as some analysis on what they mean for your upgraded experience.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

PS5 Pro specs in full

With a lot - but not all - of the PS5 Pro specs confirmed in full now by Sony and Mark Cerny, we now have a much better picture of what powers the new console. The table below lays out the PlayStation 5 Pro specs we now know about, and how they compare to the standard PS5.

We have kept the CPU the same for now as, while it remains unconfirmed, the rumors heavily point to it being the same model but just slightly altered.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 PS5 Pro PS5/PS5 Slim CPU 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) - TBC 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency) GPU TBC Custom RDNA 2 offering 10.28 TFLOPs RAM TBC 16GB GDDR6 at 448GB/s Internal storage 2TB SSD Custom 825GB SSD/1TB SSD (5.5GB/s Raw read speed) Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 7 Wi-Fi 6 Expandable storage NVMe SSD slot NVME SSD slot External storage External SSD/HDD support via USB External SSD/HDD support via USB Optical drive Optional 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive (detachable in Slim) Price $699.99 / £699.99 $499.99 / £479.99

In terms of more particulars, and having a closer look at what some of this means, a few bits of the PS5 Pro specs have caught our eye in particular.

PS5 Pro specs: Graphics

The boost in power that the upgraded GPU will offer is considerable.

In cold hard terms, the PS5 Pro GPU will have 67% more compute units than the PS5 and its memory will be 28% faster; this will enable the console to render 45% faster overall, as well as make the general experience much smoother. It also means there'll be a very tangible boost to ray-tracing capability and the rendering of light, shadows, and textures.

The PS5 Pro also boasts Advanced Ray-tracing as part of PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), which will provide more dynamic reflection and refraction of light, enhancing the detail in games, specifically detail that can be seen in the background. Sony has confirmed that this will also allow the rays to be cast at double, and at times triple, the speeds of the current PS5 console.

However, there are also big moves away from the core hardware components. The introduction of PSSR means that the PS5 Pro can now provide "super sharp image clarity by adding an extraordinary amount of detail" according to Sony. With the console's AI-driven upscaling technology, there is also a boost to a game's resolution by analyzing the picture pixel-by-pixel, and allowing game images to be filled out by machine-learning - rather than anything incorporated into the software by developers - to increase detail and clarity.

All in all, these upgrades are aimed at tackling the fidelity vs performance 'dilemma' head-on - Sony wants to remove this decision entirely with the PS5 Pro spec combination. In practical terms that will mean PS5 owners can enjoy higher resolution gaming (with much more detail as a result) at higher frame rates. This is a stark contrast to the current state of affairs where players often have to stick with much lower frame rates if they value detail and quality above everything.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

PS5 Pro specs: CPU

Sadly, there was no hard confirmation of the model or type of CPU in the PS5 Pro but there have been consistent, strong rumors that it will actually be the same as the one found inside the PS5 - with one key change.

The PS5 Pro's CPU will reportedly run at a higher speed that will enable it to work at a higher rate. That will in turn elevate performance and allow for greater stability to many games' attempts to hit specific frame rates.

We will update this section as soon as we hear confirmation of that or any other details on the PS5 Pro's CPU.

PS5 Pro specs: SSD

In excellent news, there's a change and upgrade to the onboard storage in the PS5 Pro with the new console offering chunky 2TB of SSD goodness.

We're big fans of this - the base PS5's 825GB (which left around 630GB of usable space) never felt sufficient for this generation, especially for Call of Duty players or those who frequently install massive 100GB+ AAA titles. However, a jump to two terabytes rectifies that - and then some - allowing for far more games to be installed without the need for extra storage.

(Image credit: Sony/PlayStation)

PS5 Pro specs: Other features

Another new feature is PS5 Pro Game Boost, which can apply to more than 8,500 backward-compatible PS4 games playable on PS5 Pro, which may stabilize or improve the performance of supported PS4 and PS5 games. Enhanced Image Quality can also improve the resolution for select PS4 games.

The optional disc drive is also an interesting move spec-wise. Starting the PS5 Pro without a disc drive to keep the entry price low makes sense on one level, however, it feels likely that those most keen on the most performant console available will be those who prefer to use physical media. And even then, that $700 / £700 price tag doesn't really feel like Sony have tried to keep costs down too much.

The final features of note are claimed 8K support, VRR support, and a notable upgrade in wireless tech. The Pro will come with the latest wireless technology, Wi-Fi 7, in territories supporting this standard. That'll be a huge boost to online play stability and downloads speeds, especially for folks who can't easily wire up to their router with an ethernet cable. The PS5 Pro starting life out as an all-digital console by default almost demands this feature; better Wi-Fi for playing and downloading a digital library is vital. This might also offer a benefit to those who'll be combining a PlayStation Portal with their new PS5 Pro.

As we hear more about the PS5 Pro specs and what they can do, we'll be updating this page to bring you the fullest picture possible.