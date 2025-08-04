YouTuber Moore's Law Is Dead has leaked potential PS6 specs

The console may be powered by an RDNA 5 GPU, and outpace PS5 Pro

Launch window is expected to be late 2027 to early 2028

A new round of potential PlayStation 6 leaks has come to light, this time from YouTuber and leaker Moore's Law Is Dead.

As reported by Wccftech, MLID has shared details of an AMD presentation from 2023, which allegedly contains an overview of specifications for the upcoming PlayStation 6 (codenamed Orion).

Judging by the leaked specs, it seems that PlayStation 6 will be less of a revolution and more of a refinement. It's targeting lower power consumption than the base PS5, and while it reportedly has fewer compute units than the PS5 Pro, it should be able to run faster.

PlayStation 6 is also expected to feature AMD's next-generation RDNA 5 architecture. In theory, this should deliver increased performance over the PS5 Pro. The presentation also suggests a higher overall bandwidth threshold than PS5 Pro, via GDDR7. PS6's bandwidth could reach anywhere between 640-768GB/s, an increase over the Pro's 576GB/s.

With all that in mind, PlayStation 6 - at least according to this presentation - is expected to boast roughly equivalent performance to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics processing unit. It should also retain backwards compatibility with PS5 and PS4 games, and could cost around $499. The console is expected to ship sometime in late 2027 or early 2028.

Overall, while these leaked specs don't necessarily point to a dramatic upgrade over PS5 Pro, it's looking like PlayStation 6 will still be a decent and more energy-efficient improvement. The fact that it may also cost $200 less than the PS5 Pro definitely has my wallet breathing a little easier, as well.

The PS6 sounds like a similar beast to the next Xbox console, which MLID also leaked specs for recently. The difference here is that Microsoft may be targeting much higher graphical fidelity and performance with an ambitious goal of hitting 120fps at 4K resolution.

As ever, take all these leaks with a pinch of salt. At this early stage, specs such as this should be treated as estimated targets, rather than an outright confirmation of internals and performance.