New PS5 Pro rumor suggests that 'PSSR 2' is in the works and will reportedly add support for lower resolutions, plus 4K 120fps and 8K 60fps gaming
The update will also offer an alternative to TAA for better image quality, it seems
- YouTuber and leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead claims the next PSSR update is "substantial" and will offer improvements to resolution scaling
- It's said the next iteration of PSSR will offer 4K at 120 FPS and 8K at 60 FPS
- Support for wider resolutions, like 1440p and 1080p, will also be added
Sony is reportedly developing the next major PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) update for the PS5 Pro that will offer major improvements to resolution scaling.
That's according to YouTuber 'Moore’s Law Is Dead', known for his accurate PS5 Pro and spec leaks, who claims that Sony is currently working on the next iteration of the console's AI-powered upscaling tech.
Even though PlayStation lead system architect Mark Cerny has confirmed that a new PSSR update is coming in 2026, Moore's doesn't know if it will be called a new version, but is classifying it as "PSSR 2" due to how "substantial" it is.
"I don't know if Sony will brand it, I don't know if they'll say anything," the leaker said, "In fact, to my memory, from what I've seen, there's been at least three or more versions of PSSR updated behind the scenes."
As for what this PSSR 2 update will feature, he claims that Sony is aiming to offer 4K at 120 FPS and 8K at 60 FPS, as well as support for wider resolutions, including 1440p and 1080p locked at 120 FPS.
Additionally, the update could also have the capability of upscaling from lower resolutions, including 720p, 540p, and 360p, which would allow developers to target higher performance.
"Sony has determined that the image quality they can achieve with PSSR looks pretty bad if you're upscaling from a base resolution lower than 864p, and so they want to improve that."
Moore's Law is Dead also claimed that he saw evidence that Sony is working on MFSR, which was the internal acronym for PSSR, to upscale for higher frame rates and make it an alternative to TAA to offer better image quality.
"They're also working to make this an alternative to TAA for pretty much any game enhanced for PS5 Pro, meaning even if you don't want to turn on, for higher frame-rates, PSSR, they want the image quality to be higher in any game that uses TAA," the YouTube explained.
