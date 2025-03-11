PS5 Pro games will soon get something 'very similar' to FSR 4 for what Sony is calling 'the next evolution of PSSR'

Sony is currently working on the evolution of its PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) AI-upscaling technology

PlayStation's lead architect Mark Cerny says it's aiming to deliver "something very similar" to AMD FSR 4 for the PS5 Pro

PS5 Pro titles in 2026 will see "the next evolution of PSSR"

PlayStation's lead console architect Mark Cerny has said PS5 Pro games will soon feature "something very similar" to AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution 4 (FSR 4).

Speaking to Digital Foundry, Cerny revealed that Sony is now focusing on its PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and working with developers to integrate the AI-upscaling technology into their titles, but for 2026 it's aiming to deliver an FSR 4-level upscaler for upcoming games.

"Our focus for 2025 is working with developers to integrate PSSR into their titles; in parallel, though, we have already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro," Cerny said.

"Our target is to have something very similar to FSR 4's upscaler available on PS5 Pro for 2026 titles as the next evolution of PSSR; it should take the same inputs and produce essentially the same outputs. Doing that implementation is rather ambitious and time consuming, which is why you haven't already seen this new upscaler on PS5 Pro."

This comes after AMD launched its new RDNA 4 GPU architecture for its RX 9000 Series, in collaboration with PlayStation on Project Amethyst; a multi-year partnership that was announced in December, which aims to create "a more ideal architecture for machine learning".

"The neural network (and training recipe) in FSR 4's upscaler are the first results of the Amethyst collaboration," Cerny added. "And results are excellent, it's a more advanced approach that can exceed the crispness of PSSR. I’m very proud of the work of the joint team!"

Despite FSR4's intensive computing power, Cerny also believes that the PS5 Pro has the potential to run FSR 4-like technology, saying, "That is what we are targeting, and we believe we can achieve it".

"The peak performance number for PS5 Pro is 300 8-bit TOPS without sparsity, which compares very well to the recently released AMD GPUs. We don't believe sparsity is useful for this particular upscaling algorithm," he said.