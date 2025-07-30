A new round of leaks regarding the next Xbox console have hit the internet

The new console will reportedly outpace PS5 Pro and target native 4K 120fps performance

It could arrive as soon as late 2026 to early 2027

Microsoft may be going all-in on its next-generation Xbox console, and it might be launching sooner than you think.

As reported by Notebookcheck, a new round of leaks from Moore's Law Is Dead suggest that the next Xbox console could greatly outpace the PS5 Pro in terms of performance and visual fidelity.

The new system, codenamed Magnus, will allegedly have AMD's RDNA 5 GPU and Zen 6 CPU. According to Moore's Law, graphical capabilities here would roughly be the equivalent of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 card. The system will reportedly capable of targeting native 120fps performance at 4K resolution. We might also expect improved ray tracing capabilities.

As for launch window, Moore's Law suggests a late 2026 - 2027 release time. That's a bit earlier than I'd have expected, given the seven-to-eight-year gap found with more recent console generations. It may also suggest that once again, you probably shouldn't expect a massive PS1 to PS2-esque technological leap.

It's also been reported that the next Xbox console will rely on AMD's FSR upscaling tech. So unlike PS5 Pro's PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution), Microsoft potentially isn't looking at developing its own AI upscaling solution.

Backwards compatibility also seems likely, meaning current-generation Xbox players should be able to carry over their game libraries to the new console without issues. Though part of this hinges on whether or not the next Xbox will feature a disc drive, or if Microsoft is opting to go fully discless as we've recently seen evidence of with the Xbox Series X Digital Edition.

